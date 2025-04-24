Winter Soldier aKa Sebastian Stan reveals surviving on residuals from Hot Tub Time Machine before landing role in MCU

Before Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan became a household name as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he faced his fair share of struggles. In a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, Sebastian opened up about a financial lifeline that arrived just in time—thanks to an unexpected source. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aKa Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts

“I was actually struggling with work. I had just gotten off the phone with my business manager, who told me I was saved by $65,000 that came in residuals from Hot Tub Time Machine,” he admitted.

That surprise boost came from his role in the 2010 sci-fi comedy Hot Tub Time Machine, directed by Steve Pink. In the film, Sebastian portrayed Blaine, the quintessential 1980s ski resort bully who antagonizes a group of time-traveling friends played by John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, and Clark Duke. While it wasn’t a lead role, the part proved instrumental—at least financially—just before Sebastian landed the defining opportunity of his career.

Shortly after that windfall, Sebastian was cast as James “Bucky” Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), launching him into global recognition as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His portrayal of the Winter Soldier quickly became a fan favorite, leading to appearances in multiple Marvel films and series, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the web series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). He also set to reprised the role in Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and will return as Winter Soldier in Thunderbolts, which will release next week.

Beyond Marvel, the Romanian-born actor has been making serious waves in more dramatic roles. He earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice, a performance that also garnered a Golden Globe nomination. That same evening, he took home a Golden Globe for his work in A Different Man.

Despite branching out into varied roles, Sebastian remains loyal to Marvel. Speaking to GQ UK last year, he shared his admiration for the studio. “I’ve never been part of a company that puts so much heart and thought into anything. If Marvel was gone, it’d be such a big hole to try and fill up. Don’t just go out there and shit on something without offering something better,” he had said.