With Holi and b’day, it’s time for a double celebration: Yesha Rughani

Actor Yesha Rughani is thrilled to ring in her birthday tomorrow (March 24) with Holi this year. Actor Yesha Rughani

“More than me, my family is super excited. I am happy that the world will be celebrating with me this year with colours, gujiya and thandai. It’s a time for double celebrations so I’ll be on a break and be with my parents, who I am sure would love to surprise me by reaching Mumbai from Rajkot,” says the Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (2022) actor.

Rughani, who turns 32 this year asserts that her birthdays are extremely lucky for her.

She shares, “My career in the TV industry was just beginner’s luck. I remember being offered a project while I was at my artwork stall at a fest and happened to help an old woman who was shopping at my store and was a little unwell. I helped her to locate her daughter who was in another lane at the BKC Flea market. And that’s how I met Kinnari Mehta, producer of my first show (Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey; 2017). It was there she asked me to meet her before leaving for Gujarat. Since then, it has been something or other that has kept me busy and creatively engaged around my birthdays.”

Long-running projects with central characters didn’t leave Rughani much time to explore other mediums.

“My first show went on for a year and before I could plan what next, I was offered Musakaan (2018) a TV daily that completed the 499-episode milestone before coming to an end. I feel I have a lot of time on my side to explore other mediums which I will do when I am all saturated with television. For now, I am enjoying playing diverse characters like a Bengali in Jeet Gayi... or an Urdu speaking girl in Rabb Se Hai Dua. So, as my hard work and good luck are spinning charm for me, I wish to make the most of this time,” ends the actor.