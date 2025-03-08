Women's Day special| From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, here are the wonder women who manage our stars

On the occasion of International Women's Day today, we get talking to the female managers of some of our biggest Bollywood stars: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar with Karuna Badwal and Zenobia Kohla respectively.

KARUNA BADWAL- Shah Rukh Khan's business manager and producer at Red Chillies

Karuna with SRK

I have been working with SRK since 2006, so about 19 years this July. He isn’t just an iconic superstar; he’s a visionary. All the initiatives I have taken were immensely supported and mentored by him. From pioneering marketing strategies for Ra.One to co-producing blockbusters like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Zero, and setting up Jawan, I’ve had the privilege of driving key business ventures and films. I played a crucial role in establishing the commercial side of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the early years.

The most significant aspect of my role is leading and driving SRK’s endorsement portfolio, ensuring his brand partnerships align with his legacy and stature. I can’t recall a single challenging moment that truly baffled me. The only thing that truly unsettles me is when a loved one falls ill—that’s the one situation that makes me nervous.

ZENOBIA KOHLA- Akshay Kumar's manager

Zenobia with Akshay Kumar

I have been fortunate enough to work for the busiest man in the industry for 19 years now. AK sir and his family are my world as much as my mother & brother are. The best part to my job apart from having the best Boss, is how challenging it is. I can’t sit idle, I love that I can ease sir’s stress by being the best version of myself, he pushes me to be better. While I understand that the general notion is because one is working with a busy star it is a round the clock job but that is not true in our case. Because he is so disciplined in his personal and professional life, it filters down to everyone who works with him. He has taught us how to balance work and family. And most importantly, he cannot work without having all the time masti.

MALVIKA PANJABI- Sonakshi Sinha's manager

Malvika with Sonakshi Sinha

I started working with Sonakshi in 2016 and have been associated with her ever since then. It started off as an artist - manager relationship that turned into an invaluable friendship. Now she jokingly also refers to me as a ‘friendager’. Being a manager - the work never stops and pretty much everything is urgent at all times. There are no specific weekend offs and you could be on a holiday but still would have to work because it is the need of the hour. But working with Sonakshi makes things so much easier. The most challenging professional moment has to be around July-August of 2019 when we were shooting two films and had two releases and a reality show- all to be done in a period of two months. We were in a different city almost every day and it was very challenging to ensure that we keep up with all the commitments but it all worked out.

ANISHI SHARMA- Shilpa Shetty Kundra's manager

Anishi with Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa was the first individual artist given to me 16 years back, and first are always special. There is no 9 to 5 here. I wouldn't call it a ‘job’ because I love it. It has been a blessing working with her. And when she herself became a mother, she knew what it means to be one. I always got that support from her, since I am a mother too, for example when it’s my son’s birthday and I won’t be available, I don’t have to explain to her. There are times when we have to align a shoot, and I tell I won’t be there on that day, she says ‘change the date, we will do it on a date where we are both available’ We look out for each other. Also, it goes beyond professional. I still remember when my mother was going through cancer, it was the worst time for me. During and after the operation, she spoke to the doctors for the details. When I told her I need this and this doctor’s appointment, she ensured I got it despite a waiting list of three months.