Thelma & Louise to Promising Young Woman: Your sisterhood-coded binge list for Women's Day!

For all those who celebrate the day and all those who celebrate the women in their lives, we wish you a very happy Women's Day! While this is of course a day to be sat down and honoured by the men in your life, we musn't forget that the true joy of being a woman out in the world (irrespective of how daunting, tiring and hopeless it can feel at times) is getting to share the highs, the lows and everything in-between with other women — our community, our sisterhood. And what better way to ring in the day than by hitting play on some beautifully poetic movies, which highlight the essence of just that. Thelma & Louise to Promising Young Woman: Your binge list for Women's Day

Everyone's favourite: Thelma & Louise

We dare you to find one sisterhood-coded watch list on the internet which does not honour the masterpiece that in Thelma & Louise (1991) — and with good reason! There hardly is a theme of womanhood and being each other's brethren this Ridley Scott film doesn't cover. From the clashing themes of grounding and independence to the debilitation of violation and finding a wholesome backbone of steel amid the most dastardly of situations, Thelma & Louise is that rollercoaster we don't mind riding start to finish, every once in a while.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

It takes a lot to make a 'chick flick' which runs so deep that not only those who starred in it in their youth, but also everybody who sat through it in their younger years, keep returning to it's magic, 2 decades on. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) may literally be about a magical pair of jeans fitting a troupe of 4 besties, different in every which way, like a glove. But really? the film is more about the magic of love and wishes so powerful, it literally wills good luck into existence. You're going to ring up your childhood bestie after this one, trust us you!

Frozen

Some of us are lucky enough to have had the privilege of growing up with easily one of the most defining female friendships, just a wall or door away from us. If you grew up with a sister and you hold her very, very close to your heart, it doesn't matter if you're 24 or 44, Anna consistently and tirelessly singing 'do you wanna build a snowmannn?' to a locked in Elsa, WILL. MAKE. YOU. CHOKE. UP. Sorry, we don't make the rules.

Little Women

There's a reason the lore and legacy of Little Women has grown into a rite of passage for young girls stepping over the threshold of growing into themselves, and each other. Louisa May Alcott crafted a bona fide master piece for centuries to come — and in a way where the characters of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy are to date, bound to find resonance with almost every woman who makes acquaintance with them, either in prose or in cinema. For the latter, we have the Greta Gerwig masterpiece from 2019. Impeccable.

Promising Young Woman

It's not always sunshine and rainbows being a woman — there's always clouds to chase away. Promising Young Woman (2020) will pierce your heart, make you feel giddy, and leave you a mess by the time you manage to finish watching it. But sometimes, the promise of womanhood transcends life, or the possibility of losing it. And that's what this movie is about.

Which of these will you first be hitting play on with your chosen sisters?