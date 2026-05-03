World Laughter Day 2026| Kader Khan, Anupam Kher to Johnny Lever, Bollywood's OG comedy kings

The '90s and early 2000s Bollywood boasted of some names that added a layer of humour and laughter in every story, irrespective of the film's genre and there used to be comedic actors who would be hired for these special parts. However, the comedy in Bollywood grew up to have that comedic arc fade away with the leading men themselves taking up the charge of laughter. While Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are two of those leading men who have managed to tickle the audience’s funny bones, but the magic of the likes of Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Satish Kaushik, and more is something that is missed. On World Laughter Day today, we remember them:

Kader Khan

World Laughter Day special

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The current generation might find actors breaking the fourth wall in film amusing today, but Kader Khan did it way before. In Ghar Ho Toh Aisa (1990), the late actor had a separate track of himself where he interacted with a miniature version of his father, played by himself again, and provided a live commentary by speaking directly to the audience. His comedic arc with the always questioning Paresh Rawal’s character in Judaai (1996) made for one of the most entertaining duos on screen. His filmography boasts hundreds of such exciting projects including Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999) and more. After taking a break from films after working for several decades, the actor had revealed his reason of leaving the industry to be the absence of the comedic style of the past. He had told Rediff Movies, “'I went away from the industry because all the people I enjoyed working with, like Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra, are no more. They left this world and went away, so I lost interest in my work.”

Johnny Lever

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{{^usCountry}} Who doesn’t remember the funny phone game Johnny Lever played with Satish Kaushik in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999) or his stint as Chota Don in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)? One of the OGs of Indian comedy, the actor added ounces of laughter in even the most intense dramatic films like Raja Hindustani (1996). He even brought his comedic skills on screen for this generation with the Golmaal franchise, but his comedic arcs in films in the 90s and 2000s made for the most entertaining subplots. Johnny Lever had commented on Bollywood's fascination with adult comedy today in a chat with Kunickka Sadanand on her YouTube channel, saying “They think it’ll work, ‘chal jayega, kya farq padta hai’ but it’s not real comedy.” Satish Kaushik {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who doesn’t remember the funny phone game Johnny Lever played with Satish Kaushik in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999) or his stint as Chota Don in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)? One of the OGs of Indian comedy, the actor added ounces of laughter in even the most intense dramatic films like Raja Hindustani (1996). He even brought his comedic skills on screen for this generation with the Golmaal franchise, but his comedic arcs in films in the 90s and 2000s made for the most entertaining subplots. Johnny Lever had commented on Bollywood's fascination with adult comedy today in a chat with Kunickka Sadanand on her YouTube channel, saying “They think it’ll work, ‘chal jayega, kya farq padta hai’ but it’s not real comedy.” Satish Kaushik {{/usCountry}}

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The late Satish Kaushik became popular for his work as Calendar in Mr India (1987), but it was his small comedic storylines in other films that established him as a comedy legend. His character of astrologer mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997), who is always trying to kiss nephew Akshay Kumar’s cheek, added to the laughter quotient of the film. Pappu Pager inDeewana Mastana (1997), Mutthu Swamy inSaajan Chale Sasural (1996) and Airport inSwarg (1990) are some more of his iconic comedy characters. He reflected that his work connected to the audience because he never retorted to “cheap comedy”. He had said in an old interview, “I have always tried to play significant characters and have never done cheap comedy.”

Anupam Kher

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Having done over 500 films, the actor has dabbled into various genres, but his comedic roles still stand apart for their wit and quirk. Muthuswamy from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Principal Malhotra from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and his chemistry with Ms. Braganza, or his award-winning Prem in Lamhe (1991), the actor has played some memorable comedic roles that still stay alive in the audience’s memories apart from the main protagonist’s track in the film. Even in intense films like Khel (1992) and Darr (1993), he has added a humorous touch with his work. In a Reddit AMA session, Anupam Kher had said that he misses full-fledged comedies being made today: "I wish comedies were made more, I've not acted in a full-fledged comedy for a long time, innocent comedies like Ram Lakhan, Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Hain Ki Manta Nahin".

Shakti Kapoor

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Mr Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Nandu from Raja Babu (1994) remain two of the most iconic characters from Bollywood till date, and it’s all thanks to Shakti Kapoor’s iconic comic timing. His quirky characters in filmmaker Priyadarshan’s films Hulchul, Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, and Rangeela from Judwaa (1997) or Fly from Bol Radha Bol (1992) added layers of humour and laughter in the story just with his presence and skills. Shakti Kapoor had said in an earlier interview that it was the importance given to each artiste, made films special. “Back then, films typically featured a hero, a heroine, a comedian, a vamp, and a villain—each role was almost compulsory. Now, things have changed,” he had said.

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