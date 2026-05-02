Bollywood Beckons: From Sai Pallavi to Yash, South Indian actors debut in Hindi cinema

Crossovers in the Indian cinema always receive a warm welcome from the audience, may it be a surprise cameo or a full-fledged debut in a new industry. Here’s a look at South stars broadening their horizon, stepping into Bollywood with exciting debuts: South stars making their debut in Bollywood Sai Pallavi

Actor Sai Pallavi, one of the most popular female stars of Telugu and Tamil cinema, began her Bollywood journey with Ek Din this week, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. After the romantic drama, Sai will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1 as Sita, set to release on Diwali this year Sreeleela

After making her mark in the Telugu and Kannada film industry, actor Sreeleela is now set to make her much-anticipated debut in Bollywood opposite Kartik Aaryan. Previously titled Aashiqui 3, the untitled romantic musical is slated to arrive in theatres in 2026, as confirmed by director Anurag Basu. We already got a glimpse of Kartik and Sreeleela’s chemistry through viral BTS videos Krithi Shetty

In 2019, actor Krithi Shetty played a minor uncredited role in Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 before shifting her focus to the South cinema. In an interview last month, Krithi herself confirmed her Bollywood plans, hinting at a Hindi project that audiences can look forward to. The Manamey actor was previously linked to Milap Milan Zaveri’s upcoming directorial featuring Tiger Shroff, along with Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s debut film with Sajid Khan Yash

Kannada actor Yash, or Rocking Star Yash as fans call him, is already a well-known name in Indian cinema thanks to his blockbuster films KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). But this year, the actor is set to enter Hindi films with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. Yash, who is also co-producing the epic saga, will be seen as Ravana onscreen, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol Preity Mukhundhan

Actor Preity Mukhundhan began her acting journey in Telugu and Tamil cinema in 2024, followed by her entry into Malayalam films a year later. Up next, there is strong buzz that the actor, who was a part of Badshah’s 2024 music video Morni, will make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dharma Productions’ film Naagzilla. The project is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba Kalyani Priyadarshan