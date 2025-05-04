World Laughter Day | How Jamie Lever is cracking up Sara ka sara internet courtesy her clever mimicry

Actor-comedian Jamie Lever has spurred the internet to go into full on ROFL mode, just in time for World Laughter Day (first Sunday of May), with her new video, 1 Min of Sara Ali Khan, wherein she is seen mimicking the Bollywood actor in a hilarious fashion. From fans to fellow celebs, the reel has cracked up almost everyone and so far received 3.8 million views, 182K likes, and more than 5k comments! These include reactions from some netizens who felt compelled to write: ‘You’ve done Sara better than Sara!’ Comedienne Jamie Lever’s impression of actor Sara Ali Khan, in a recent Reel, has left the internet and celebs in splits.(Photo: Instagram)

In a candid tete-a-tete with HT City, Jamie says, “I’ve done several videos mimicking senior actors, but this time I wanted to try impersonating someone from the new generation. Sara’s clips were trending all over social media, and that gave me the idea.”

What followed was a deep dive into Sara ka sara world that takes notice of the actor’s every minute of life and living right from the moment when she steps out of her gym to her signature dance steps in Reels and more. “It took hours of watching her clips, from interviews to film scenes. I put in proper research to nail her body language, voice, expressions, mannerisms — everything,” adds the 37 years old comedienne, whose efforts clearly paid off! The comments that are still pouring in stamp Jamie’s knack for mimicry as a certified one to earn her a loyal (and laughing) fanbase.

But what makes her impressions hit the sweet spot? She shares it’s a golden tip from dad and comedy legend, Johnny Lever. “Dad taught me that mimicry or impersonation should never be mean. It should make people laugh in good humour, not feel bad and I follow that,” she shares, adding, “A lot of celebs I mimic, actually reach out to me with love and some even say ‘Mujhpe bhi (video) banao!’. Then there are also those in the industry who love my humour, but I know they can’t openly say it because I might have made a video on their friend (giggles).”

Though she’s usually the one delivering amazing punchlines, it becomes mandatory to know today, who makes Jamie laugh? “My driver!” she says, without missing a beat. “He’s hilarious without even trying. That’s what I love about humour — it shows up in the most random, unassuming interactions.” And at home it’s of course her dad who keeps the laughs rolling. “Just like all fathers, my dad’s typical ‘dad jokes’ still crack us up. Every now and then even mum drops a one-liner, while serving food, that has all of us laughing out loud.”

Jamie believes laughter is much needed to keep us inspired and optimistic. “The world’s already full of worries. Laughter brings peace, joy, and a joyful perspective to life,” she says, adding how she doesn’t believe in censoring humour: “If something makes one person laugh but not another, that’s okay! Just scroll past. Let people enjoy what makes them happy. There is no need to curtail humour... Keep laughing and spreading laughs. And, just live and let live!”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction