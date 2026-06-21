World Motorcycle Day | Amit Sadh: Motorcycle gave an honest relationship with myself; it aligns my mind, body and soul!

On World Motorcycle Day, today, actor Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the recently released political drama Aakhri Sawal, opens up about his passion for motorcycling and the huge impact it as had on his life.

Amit Sadh at Leh - Alchi Highway during his 2024 trip

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Best known for his role in Kai Po Che! (2013), the 47-year-old shares with HT City his love for motorcycle which is more than a machine for him. Excerpts from the question-and-answer session:

Amit riding through the tough terrain of Kharnak Valley

What is the positioning of a motorcycling in Amit's life?

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{{^usCountry}} Amit: For me, the motorcycle is not a machine. It is a companion, a mirror, and sometimes even a teacher. In my life, the bike sits somewhere between freedom and discipline. Motorcycling has given me a very honest relationship with myself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit: For me, the motorcycle is not a machine. It is a companion, a mirror, and sometimes even a teacher. In my life, the bike sits somewhere between freedom and discipline. Motorcycling has given me a very honest relationship with myself. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You cannot fake who you are on a motorcycle. The road tells you immediately if you are impatient, distracted, arrogant, afraid, or calm. That is why I say 'motorcycles saved my life', because they gave me a way to return to myself when my life and mind became too noisy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You cannot fake who you are on a motorcycle. The road tells you immediately if you are impatient, distracted, arrogant, afraid, or calm. That is why I say 'motorcycles saved my life', because they gave me a way to return to myself when my life and mind became too noisy. {{/usCountry}}

Amit at Morey Plains on Manali-Leh Highway in 2024

{{^usCountry}} What does motorcycling do in discovering your mind, body and soul? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does motorcycling do in discovering your mind, body and soul? {{/usCountry}}

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Amit: Motorcycling aligns all three - mind, body and soul.

My thoughts become clearer. I understand what is important and what is just noise.

For the body, it is endurance. You realise your body is capable of much more than the comfort of everyday life allows you to believe.

For the soul, it is surrender. When you are riding through mountains, remote villages, valleys, or just an empty road, you realise how small you are and how beautiful that is. Nature humbles you. People humble you. The road humbles you.

Amit at Kibber, is a village located high in the Spiti Valley in the Himalayas

Which is the most memorable motorcycling moment you can recall?

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Amit: There have been many incidents, but the ones that stay with me are usually the most human ones.

When you ride across India, you meet people who are quietly holding the fabric of this country together. I call them the 'custodians of India'. They are the people who are preserving, cleaning, teaching, protecting, feeding, helping, and going above and beyond without even realising the impact they have.

They may never be in the spotlight, but they are the real strength of this country. A teacher in a small village, a forest guard, a mechanic on a lonely road, a family that offers you food, or a stranger who stops to help, these are the people who show you what India really is.

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The motorcycle takes me on a journey, but it is these people who give the journey meaning.

How did you fell in love with bikes and what's next trip on your mind?

Amit: I don't think I fell in love with bikes in one moment. It happened slowly. When I was younger, it was about the thrill and machismo of riding a bike. Then it became about freedom and discovery on the open road. At some point it became healing and a way of life for me. The bike gave me something I was searching for without knowing I was searching for it

What's next on my mind is to keep riding deeper into India.... I want to ride for the stories that are hidden in every corner of our country. I want to meet people, understand cultures, listen more, learn more, and bring those journeys to the audience in a way that feels honest.

As an actor, how does Amit want to translate his passion of motorcycle on screen?

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Amit: All my life experiences have contributed to my acting in one way or another but honestly... I really want to do a film on a bike... with a really cool character, great action, great attitude, the works.

Amit loves John Abraham's passion for bike (Photo: YRF)

Amit: I love John (Abraham, actor) sir and his love for motorcycles. In fact whenever I get a chance to meet him, we talk more about bikes and motorcycling than movies.

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But, I am waiting to do something in that space. Give me the bike, give me the character, switch the cameras on, I'm ready!

Finally, what is Amit's biggest learning of your life?

Amit: My biggest learning is that life is not about control. It is about intent. You can plan, you can work hard, you can dream, but life will still test you in ways you cannot predict. What you can control is your intent. Are you becoming kinder? Are you becoming more honest? Are you showing up even when no one is watching? Are you willing to look at yourself and improve? Keep your intention clean and honest, keep moving, and don't become bitter. Life is beautiful.

Amit on a move

Rapid fire:

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Bike and Amit: Happiness

Biggest learning: Calmness

Best bike: Ducati Multistrada

Dream destination: I've done most of India, but I want to do more exploration and riding through the North-East And it's a dream of mine to ride through North America to South America

Best motorcycling movie: The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Last trip: Zanskar via Kargil

Next trip: Delhi to Ladakh for the sā Ladakh Biennale art festival

Bikes in possession: I don’t own bikes. I ride them.

Most memorable trip: Mumbai to Ladakh and back with borrowed money, borrowed fuel, borrowed bike and borrowed safety gear. That is the best thing about motorcycling you can do it even when you are penniless (only when you have great friends)

Longest route travelled: Goa to Ladakh, Mumbai to Ladakh and back and 3,700km from Los Angeles along the Pacific Coast Highway through Santa Barbara, Big Sur and San Francisco, then crossing Yosemite via Tioga Pass to Lee Vining, continuing south along Highway 395 through Mammoth Lakes and Lone Pine to Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Sequoia National Park, before heading across the Mojave Desert to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, and finally returning through Joshua Tree and Big Bear back to Los Angeles.

What’s dangerous: When you ride with overconfidence and without respect for the terrain

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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