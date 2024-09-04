World Sexual Health Day| Amit Rai, Tejas Vijay Deoskar reflect on the evolution of sex-discussion in Bollywood

From showing two flowers touching each other to show physical intimacy to discussions about sex-related issues through stories, the discourse around sex and sexual health has seen a massive evolution in Indian cinema. Topics, which were once considered taboo, are being talked about openly, albeit often through comedies. On the occasion of World Sexual Health Day today, directors Amit Rai and Tejas Vijay Deoskar reflect on this growth. Amit Rai and Tejas Vijay Deoskar on World Sexual Health Day

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor (2012) was one of the first films that spoke about a taboo concept - sperm donation. The film started a conversation, which Ayushmann followed with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), which highlighted the issue of erectile dysfunction. In 2023, several films explored sex-related topics including Chhatriwali, OMG 2, Lust Stories 2 and Thank You For Coming.

OMG 2 spoke about normalising discussion around masturbation and removing the shame attached to it. Ask director Amit about the discourse around sexual health and he says, "This is an ongoing process, I know we tried to spark the conversation through our film and the initiative was highly welcomed by the public, but still we have a long way to go.”

Talking about the way forward, he adds, “Discussion around sex is a deep-rooted taboo, and not only the film fraternity but each one of us should contribute to eradicate it. And it’s only possible if we start discussing it and make it normal within our family, schools, workplace and society."

Tejas, who directed Chhatriwali which told the story of a woman trying to fight the societal taboo of educating the youth about sex education, resonates with Amit. He states, “Gone are the days when sex and sexual health topics were taboos. Today’s children and youth are exposed to all sorts of topics and that makes them curious. Instead of them finding out through unwanted channels, discussing them at the appropriate age is necessary."

Asserting on the importance of films in achieving that, Tejas adds, “Films provide a great platform to start a conversation on a lighter note, which families and teachers can then take forward with the child. Over the years, film makers have tried to tap day-to-day topics about sexual health and mostly handled them well to introduce them to society. It’s a welcome change we all like to see.”