OMG 2 maker Amit Rai says his film could have earned as much as Gadar 2: Censor board killed half of my family audience

OMG 2 performed well at the box office despite being mired in different controversies ahead of its release. Opening to positive reviews, OMG 2 grossed more than ₹170 crores at the domestic box office. In a new interview with DNA, the director has now revealed that OMG 2 could be a bigger success if not for the interjection with the CBFC, and "would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2." (Also read: OMG 2 director Amit Rai says uncut version of the film will be released on OTT: 'If the censor board doesn't understand') Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2 and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

OMG 2 director on film's fate at the box office

Speaking to DNA, Amit Rai said: "The year set a record for Hindi cinema in terms of footfalls, I believe. And I feel if my film did not have the A-certificate, this record would have been even bigger. I don’t know how much this film could have done. If it wasn’t an A-certificate film, then maybe it would have been neck and neck with Gadar 2, minting money at the box office, because families would have come for it. The censor board killed half of my family audience when they gave it the A-rating. The censor board hurt me financially too and in terms of content as well. But those are bygones."

About OMG 2

OMG 2 had released alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, the film delves into the condition of sex education in Indian schools. OMG 2 faced trouble with the CBFC board ahead of release, where after weeks of speculations, the film was finally awarded an A certificate with 27 cuts.

Akshay joked about A certificate

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had interacted with audience after the screening of OMG 2, and joked about its adult certificate. He said, “Kaisi lagi aap logo ko movie? Pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab schools mein dikhani chahiye, lekin aap sab entertain huye nah? Bahut acha laga, bahut-bahut shukriya aap log aye dekhne (How did you find the film? This is the first adult film that has been made specifically for teenagers. It should be actually shown in schools, but at least you all got entertained watching it. I am very happy you came to watch the film).”

