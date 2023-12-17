Sunny Deol says audiences are watching his older films post Gadar 2 success: 'New generation got connected to me'

Sunny Deol delivered one of the biggest films of the year with Gadar 2. The actor has now opened up about how this has helped him connect with younger audiences. He said in an interview with PTI that the success of Gadar 2 has encouraged audiences in “seeing some of my older films”. (Also read: Sunny Deol reviews Bobby Deol's Animal: ‘There are certain things that I did not like’) Sunny Deol played Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

What Sunny said

Sunny told PTI, “With Gadar 2, what happened is all my fans and all the people that wanted to see the kind of cinema which they had seen in Gadar… We kept the story that way and people came to see the character, which is deep rooted in their hearts. But the beauty of it was the new generation that has got connected to me. I was not connected to them otherwise. They got to see what I’m doing (in Gadar 2) and are now seeing some of my older films.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Tara Singh, an Indian truck driver, while Ameesha Patel was seen as Sakeena, a Pakistani woman.

Sunny's recent viral video

Sunny has already started shooting for his next. Recently, a video of the actor looking visibly drunk had gone viral. A taxi passed by as he was seen looking here and there while walking ahead. He was seen along with several crew members including spot boys and camerapersons. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Sunny wrote, “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” along with folded hands emojis. The film he was shooting for is also called Safar.

Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11 and ran for more than a month. It went on to collect a massive ₹525 crore at the domestic box office, becoming Sunny's most successful film till date.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place