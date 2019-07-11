Director Tejas Deoskar to make his acting debut

Director Tejas Deoskar, who got Madhuri Dixit Nene to star in the Marathi film Bucket List (2018), is now gearing up for an interesting switch. Tejas will be making his acting debut with the movie, Baba, directed by Raj Gupta. Tejas will be seen as a police inspector, and has changed his look for it too. “I chopped my long hair and my signature handle bar moustache too. It was a tough decision, but an important one,” says Tejas.

The film also credits Tejas for additional screenplay, dialogues and being the creative producer. “My role is not a cameo, it is a full-fledged character, who is involved in the story. The film is not an out-and-out commercial venture, it has its emotional flavour. Having said that, it is not a typical festival film either. It entertains you, but is content driven too. There are a lot of laughter moments too,” he adds.

On the acting process, Tejas shares, “I have known Raj for a long time. He was a student at an academy where I taught screenplay. He came on board as an associate director for Bucket List. I have seen him grow and evolve. I was always sure that I would help him with his first film, and that’s how Baba happened.”

Interestingly, Tejas did not bag a role in the film just because he was a part of it. He gave an audition and was selected after the entire process. “For the first time, I sensed what an actor goes through to get into the skin of a character. I knew exactly how my character behaves, however, I did not suggest or interfere with the director’s vision. The biggest benefit for me is having excellent co-stars,” he concludes.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:41 IST