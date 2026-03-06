Yami Gautam issues statement on ‘liking’ post shading another actor; here’s the Kriti Sanon reel she’s referring to

Last night, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar issued an official statement on her Instagram story regarding a reel she had ‘accidentally’ liked. In the post, the Haq star explained that celebrities are tagged in multiple things across social media. But the actor confirmed that did not like the reel, shading another actor, consciously. Yami further clarified that she has no PR team and does not resort to ‘cheap PR tactics’. For those who did not understand which reel this statement is regarding, let us explain. Earlier this week, eagle-eyed netizens noticed Yami’s ‘like’ on a reel shading Kriti Sanon , who beat Yami and Kangana Ranaut to win an award for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) at a recent event.

The viral video, which Yami Gautam accidentally liked, featured two clips — on top was a video of Kriti Sanon holding her Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) trophy at the Zee Cine Awards 2026, and at the bottom was a snipper from Yami’s recent interview with the Hollywood Reported India. During the interview, the Haq actor had stated, “You try everything, and it still doesn't work. So I've stopped seeking any kind of validation. Agar woh award milta hai, toh main bohot achhi actress hun. Otherwise, shayad nahi hun. Aisa nahi hai.” While Kriti was nominated for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein , Yami was nominated for Haq and Kangana Ranaut was nominated for Emergency .

Under this post, the creators had shared, “Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 for her performance in 'Tere Ishk Mein'. A major moment in her career, and a major point of contention for the internet. Many fans argued that Yami Gautam with her role in 'Haq' was more deserving this year. The jury and the public are in different pages. Again. What’s your take — did the best performance win?”

Clarifying that it was an ‘accidental’ like, Yami had shared, “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally. Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that. I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work. 🙏🏻”

Up next, Yami will return to the silver screen with a much-awaited cameo in husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.