Yash to take over 150 crore for Ramayan; to undergo transformation

Kannada superstar Yash, who has found wide fame with the success of KGF franchise, is now eyeing entry into Bollywood, for which he has signed Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayana, for which he is charging over ₹150 crore.

Yash will be seen in Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

If industry buzz is to be believed, Tiwari has signed Ranbir Kapoor to essay the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film will reportedly go on floors around next year in February.

According to a source close to Yash, the actor decided to take up the project to find an entry in Bollywood. “He knows that he also has the third part of KGF, but has decided to manage the time and shuffle between the industries,” says the source, and he is charging a huge sum for the role.

“He is charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for the film, with ₹100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules,” adds the source.

When it comes to KGF 3, the film is expected to release in 2025, with shoot starting at the end of next year.

“He has made up his mind to manage the time. He will have a different look in Ramanyan as compared to his look in KGF. He has started discussion on how and what the look will be. He has also started working on his physique to get it right,” says the source.

Meanwhile, another source rubbishes reports coming in that Ranbir Kapoor is quitting alcohol and meat to play the role of lord Rama. “These are just speculative pieces to generate buzz about the film. At the moment, Ranbir is focused on the release of Animal, and then he will think about the approach he wants to take for Ramayan. So, there is no truth in stories coming out claiming 10 different things,” says the source.

