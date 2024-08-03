Yashraj Mukhate proud of his anthem for the Indian Hockey team, hopes it boosts morale at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The India men's national field hockey team has been making their country proud at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics that is taking place in the French capital. Their recent victory over the Tokyo Olympic silver medallists, Australia means that they will now face off against the team from Great Britain on August 4. To commemorate their winning streak and boost morale, music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who is known to make catchy tunes on the internet has released a new anthem for the hockey team. Beaming with pride and talking to us exclusively, the 28-year-old says, “I thoroughly enjoyed creating a serious anthem for our Indian hockey team.” Yashraj Mukhate has released a new anthem for Indian Hockey Team(instagram)

The Indian Men's Hockey team at 2024 Paris Olympics in their ceremonial outfits(Instagram)

Titled Hockey India Anthem, the music is composed by Mukhate and written by lyricist Alok Ranjan Srivastava. “The goal was to compose a track that would resonate powerfully in a stadium setting and be something everyone could sing along to. The production and mixing were done with that vision in mind,” he says.

Yashraj Mukhate released a new anthem for the Indian Hockey team(Instgram)

While he has “never been a sports enthusiast, not even for cricket”, Mukhate tells us he has been keeping with the Olympic games this year, as it is such “a significant event”. “I have been watching almost every event where India is competing. I’m especially rooting for our hockey team," he adds.

The music producer, who is known for his viral jingles like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha (from the TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya), has a special connection with the game. “My dad often tells me stories about my grandfather, who was an excellent hockey player. He had hoped my dad would follow in his footsteps. Despite this, both my dad and I found our passion in music," he elaborates.

Ask what is he looking forward in his work life, and he says, "Up next, I’m finalizing tracks for a web series that will be released this year."