Year 2024 | Ranveer-Deepika, Varun-Natasha to Richa-Ali: Celebs who became parents

It’s been a year of pure bliss and baby giggles in tinseltown as these celeb couples welcomed their little ones into the world. Take a look: It’s been a year of pure bliss and baby giggles in tinseltown as these celeb couples welcomed their little ones into the world.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh — Dua

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8. The couple announced the news on Instagram a week after her birth. “Dua Padukone Singh... ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” the caption read.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal — Lara

Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 3. Dhawan later revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati, while speaking to actor and host Amitabh Bachchan, that they had named her Lara. Dhawan and Dalal, who wed in 2021, announced the pregnancy on social media in February. Reflecting on fatherhood, Dhawan said, “Being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. It shakes you completely, making you realise how much your thinking changes.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli — Akaay

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son, on February 15. The couple named him Akaay, meaning ‘immortal.’ Their first child, Vamika, was born in 2021, and her name was inspired by Goddess Durga. While Sharma and Kohli refrain from posting much about their kids on social media, the actor occasionally shares glimpses of family moments on Instagram.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal — Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became proud parents to a daughter on July 16. Shortly after, the actor couple revealed that they had named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Speaking to HT City about fatherhood, Fazal said, “Abhi sab itna naya-naya hai ki main seekh hi raha hoon. I am still exploring, but it has been nice. It’s a blessed time right now.”

Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar — Vedavid

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar and filmmaker Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, son Vedavid, on May 10 (Akshaya Tritiya). The couple announced the birth on Instagram with an image of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy. Speaking exclusively to HT City, Yami said, “I still don’t believe sometimes that I am a mother! Especially when I have to refer to Vedavid as ‘my son’ while talking to someone. That’s when it really hits me.”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur — Vardaan

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the birth of their son with a heartfelt note on social media: “07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant.” Later, Massey revealed he had his son’s name and birth date tattooed on his arm. Sharing a photo of the tattoo, he wrote, “Addition or addiction? I love them.” Reflecting on fatherhood, the actor said, “It’s the best role of my life—a role that’s going to last a lifetime and the one I’m most looking forward to.”