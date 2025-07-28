Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Anchal Singh's next with Darshan Kumar: I want to be remembered for the right reasons

Actor Anchal G Singh is gearing up for her next big-screen outing, opposite Darshan Kumar, in a suspense thriller. Anchal G Singh

Confirming the news, Anchal shares, “Yes, my next is alongside Darshan. It’s a very layered character... It’s unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s what drew me to it.”

Amid the buzz around the film, Anchal is also thrilled about the return of her two acclaimed OTT shows — Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Undekhi — both set to return with new seasons. “I didn’t expect that kind of love when I first signed on for them. I’ve been very lucky,” she reflects, adding, “These shows allowed me to explore deep emotional and psychological layers as an actor.”

Known to be selective when it comes to choosing roles, Anchal explains, “For me, it’s never been about quantity. I could take up back-to-back projects, but I’d rather choose stories where I can truly contribute, where I help move the narrative forward. I’m passionate about storytelling. Yes, I want to do more work and be remembered, but for the right reasons.”

She adds, “People approach me with various roles, but a lot of them are still waiting to see what I do next. This is a business, after all.” On the role of social media in casting, she says candidly, “I understand the business side of it, some people look at numbers and think followers equal viewership. But that’s not always the case. A high follower count doesn’t guarantee an audience.”

As for whether the OTT boom is slowing down, Anchal believes otherwise. “I think there’s still a lot of space for great stories. Maybe actors are just getting more selective, and that’s not a bad thing. We’ve seen the boom; now it’s about choosing the right scripts. Content is still king,” she signs off.