Heli Daruwala on playing Geet in Undekhi 3: ‘I’ve never played a character like that before’

Actor Heli Daruwala is a happy woman these days. Her role as Geet in season 3 of the Sony LIV web series Undekhi brought her love and appreciation. “Touch wood, 2024 has been such a great year for me so far,” says Heli in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. “With Undekhi 3 releasing and a few other exciting projects that I’m working on, I really look forward to the rest of the year,” she adds. (Also Read: Undekhi actor Nandish Sandhu: I have been replaced in projects due to people’s connections) Heli Daruwala has exciting projects lined up for 2024.

‘My love for acting came from dance’

Heli had quite a ride so far, holding a dental degree, learning Kathak since childhood, and then becoming a TV actor. “I’ve loved performing Kathak for years now. In fact, I found my love for acting through studying classical dance and performance. I was lucky to have acted in films like Dum Kata (2007) and shows like Love You Zindagi (2011). Because as soon I finished studying to be a dentist, I just knew this is what I wanted to do all my life,” she says.

So when Heli got the opportunity to be a part of Undekhi, she grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The web series juxtaposes between influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, who are tired of being treated with no respect. “I had already watched the show's first two seasons before I was roped in. It’s such a popular franchise loved by many; it was an interesting experience to go from being a viewer to playing one of the characters,” she adds.

‘Geet challenged me as an actor’

In Undekhi, Heli plays a character who comes across as unassuming at first. She is Papaji’s (Harsh Chhaya) caretaker, someone who discourages his vices and forms bonds with other characters like Muskaan (Shivangi Singh). However, no one in the family knows she’s a spy sent to collect dirt by people who wish them harm.

Heli says she was drawn to playing Geet due to her character's complexity, giving her a scope to perform. “I’d never played a character like that before, someone with so many layers to unfurl. While the show’s success was a major draw, it also helped that the role challenged me as an actor. Much like the first two seasons, the show had a gripping plot and storyline; I just couldn’t turn that down,” she says, rounding off.