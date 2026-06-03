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You talk nonsense, that’s why banned you: Ashoke Pandit on Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy

After Kangana Ranaut came in Ranveer Singh’s support, Ashoke Pandit hits back at the actor for her ‘industry banned me’ remark

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:42 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3 continues to spark reactions across the film industry. A day after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut appeared to support Ranveer amid the ongoing FWICE dispute, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has now responded to her remarks.

Ashoke Pandit reacts to Kangana’s statement

Kangana Ranaut and Ashoke Pandit(Photos: ANI)

Speaking to HT City, Pandit said that many people from the industry were commenting on the matter without fully understanding the issue. According to him, the federation’s stand has been widely misunderstood, with several people reacting to headlines rather than the facts of the case.

“A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened,” Pandit tells us.

The row stems from Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, the latest installment of the iconic franchise produced by Excel Entertainment. According to FWICE, producer-director Farhan Akhtar approached the federation alleging that the actor’s departure from the project resulted in significant financial losses after extensive pre-production work had already been completed. Following the complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The federation has repeatedly maintained that it has not banned the actor and that its intervention is aimed at addressing a larger issue concerning professional commitments and accountability within the film industry.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / You talk nonsense, that’s why banned you: Ashoke Pandit on Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy
Home / HTCity / Cinema / You talk nonsense, that’s why banned you: Ashoke Pandit on Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy
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