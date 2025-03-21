‘Your safe word is Rahul’: Actor Rahul Bose on violent scene with Triptii Dimri in Bulbbul

The complexities of masculinity, both on- and off-screen, depiction of gender violence in cinema, and the creative responsibility of all involved became the main focus of the evening as actor-activist Rahul Bose joined Sara Abdullah in the Capital on Wednesday for a fireside chat at CEQUIN’s Mardon Wali Baat: Unlearnt and Rescripted. Sara Abdullah and Rahul Bose

Cinema as a mirror

The role of cinema in shaping social consciousness has always been highlighted, especially in light of how male characters are portrayed and presented of late. “Cinema is a very faithful younger sister or brother of society. As soon as the elder brother does something, we latch on to a trend. That’s it. We don’t create a trend, we latch on to the trend,” he said, adding that the films reflect societal trends, from the gold smugglers of the ’70s to the drug lords in the ’90s.

Reflecting on the evolution of depicting violence against women, the 57-year-old shared, “I think the depiction of violence against women (in cinema) has been rocky, patchy, up and down, but it hasn’t gone up, neither has it gone down. It comes and goes as it needs to get.”

How men process violence

As the conversation moved on to how men process violence when it happens to the real women in their own lives, the actor felt compelled to point out how the men’s emotions of confusion and anger are often overlooked. “Around every assault, molestation, rape, or death of a woman through violence against her, there is a confused brother, there is an angry father. And there is even an ashamed grandfather — for the wrong reasons.”

These emotions need to be addressed, Rahul said, adding that men should be encouraged to become allies in the fight for gender justice.

Impact of difficult roles

Recalling the emotional toll of portraying a violent character in Bulbbul (2020), Rahul shared, “I was shaken to the core.” He also described filming one of the violent scenes in the film with co-star Triptii Dimri: “I told her only one thing. Your safe word is Rahul because as soon as the camera is on, I have to be incredibly dangerous. That’s my job and that’s how the message of the movie will come out.”

More women on set

The conversation touched on changes within the film industry, with Bose noting the increasing presence of women. “I’ve never seen more women working in any industry in this country, ever in my life, than in the film industry,” Rahul said, praising filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar for their nuanced portrayals of masculinity.