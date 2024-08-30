Yudhra trailer: Netizens feel Siddhant Chaturvedi was miscast, re-iterate Raghav Juyal was ‘born to be a villain’

Siddhant Chaturvedi is having a stellar year, and now anticipation is building for his next venture Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The trailer which dropped yesterday has already garnered significant attention. Produced by Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal, and Shilpa Shukla. Yudhra is set to hit theatres on September 20 of this year. The Yudhra trailer dropped yesterday

The trailer opens with Siddhant’s character Yudhra, narrating a story from his deathbed. While there are subtle allusions to the Mahabharata, the film primarily revolves around a violent, anger-driven protagonist who wreaks havoc because he can’t or doesn't want to control his murderous rage. As the trailer unfolds, it hints at parallels between Yudhra's dark past and his father's, both plagued by similar anger issues. However, Yudhra attempts to channel his fury for a greater cause — taking down a powerful drug mafia.

The makers have also unveiled Raghav Juyal as the main villain Shafiq, which is his next role right after his anti-hero debut in Kill, a performance that got fans dubbing him “villain of the year”. Supporters seem super excited about watching yet another dimension of his evil roles on the big screen saying, “Raghav is now the face of villain in every movie.....” Others shared this sentiment.

Others are excited to see Siddhant in such a different role, something that most netizens thought would be out of his comfort zone. There were also a few comments about the writing of his character with one fan saying, “Whoever wrote the dialogues for this movie. Humble request , write dialogues for every Hindi action movies from now on. It fits really well , I cannot believe they managed to make Siddhant Chaturvedi a badass!!!”

But like all art, there is some scepticism from the audience. Many feel like the movie is too violent, while others think Siddhant was gloriously miscast. “This could have been something if they had opted for a different actor,” said a user on Reddit. There was also discourse around the dialogues feeling dubbed, “Yet another proper talent webbed into the mass action movies about a character who fights and is angry all the time appeal to the larger audience, when he doesn't have the aura to pull it off. Sigh," said another.

While the trailer has sparked both excitement and scepticism, it’s clear that Yudhra will be a film that leaves a lasting impression!