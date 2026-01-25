Yungblud pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during India debut, Playboi Carti transforms Lollapalooza into a non-stop groove

Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse came alive on Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2026, as the festival’s opening night delivered a powerful mix of high-energy performances, emotional moments, and crowd-driven experiences. With a diverse lineup spanning genres and geographies, the first day set a confident tone for the weekend ahead. YUNGBLUD

One of the standout performances of the evening came from YUNGBLUD, whose set balanced raw intensity with genuine warmth. The British singer-songwriter quickly connected with the audience, turning the performance into an immersive experience rooted in participation rather than spectacle. Addressing the crowd mid-set, he spoke candidly about his connection with the country. “India, I absolutely love you. Every time I come here, the love feels unreal,” he said, before adding, “I promise I’ll keep coming back — I want to be here every single year.”

YUNGBLUD’s performance was marked by moments that blurred the line between stage and audience. He stepped into the crowd while continuing to sing, reinforcing the sense of intimacy that defined his set. A particularly memorable moment followed when he invited a young fan, Soham, on stage after spotting a banner asking if he could play air guitar. Encouraging the fan to join him, YUNGBLUD created a spontaneous and heartfelt highlight that drew loud applause.

The emotional core of his set arrived with a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Closing his performance with a rendition of Changes, YUNGBLUD honoured the rock icon in a moment that resonated strongly with the audience, bringing his set to a poignant close.

The mood shifted dramatically as Playboi Carti took the stage for the final performance of Day 1. From the opening moments, his set leaned into unfiltered intensity, with heavy basslines and dark visuals fuelling an atmosphere of controlled chaos. Mosh pits erupted repeatedly across the grounds as the crowd responded to the energy of the performance.

Engaging briefly with the audience, Carti called out, “India, are you ready?” before urging them on with, “I want to see everybody move.” The response was immediate, with the pits swelling near the main stage. The energy peaked when he launched into FE!N, triggering one of the night’s loudest reactions as fans shouted along and the crowd surged once again. Acknowledging the moment, Carti added, “I see you, don’t stop,” as the momentum carried through to the end of his set.

Making his first major appearance in India, Carti was joined by members of his Opium collective, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, delivering a tightly packed set that included Pop Out, Timeless, and If Looks Could Kill. The performance turned the main stage into a constantly moving mass, closing the night on a high.

Beyond the headline acts, Day 1 featured a wide range of performances across stages. Fujii Kaze delivered one of the evening’s most emotive moments with his piano-led Shinunoga E-Wa, while electronic artist Knock2 brought high-impact energy. Synthwave favourites The Midnight infused the night with nostalgia through Sunset and Los Angeles, and Canadian band Mother Mother sparked large-scale singalongs with Hayloft.

UK acts Hamdi and Hot Milk added further edge with Push and Breathing Underwater, respectively, while Indian artists made their presence strongly felt. Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family performed Gehraiyan, MU540 energised the dance arena with USD, e USD, and Gauley Bhai drew enthusiastic responses with Sanglanga Dooby. Sets by Zoya, Pho, Still in Therapy, Nate08, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, and Sunflower Tape Machine reinforced the festival’s emphasis on musical discovery.