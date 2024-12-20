‘Zack Snyder is the blueprint’: Almost everyone is happy about David Corenswet as Superman, except Snyder fans

The new Superman trailer, which sees David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, has been met with widespread praise, with many applauding the casting choices, breathtaking cinematography, and a soaring score that sets the tone for an epic superhero tale. However, a segment of Zack Snyder’s loyal fanbase has voiced their disapproval, sparking debate among fans. Zack Snyder fans have criticised the new teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Superman.

Snyder, known for his polarising style and unique approach to adapting iconic source material, left a lasting mark on the DC universe. His tenure included Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the controversial Justice League. While his films often divided audiences, Snyder’s fanbase has proven to be one of the most passionate in the superhero world. Their fervent support brought the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement to fruition, resulting in the release of his original Justice League vision in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, Snyder’s name remains central to any DC discussion, especially when it involves Superman. Some fans have expressed frustration over the direction of the new film. One commented, “The new Superman movie is a slap in the face to Zack Snyder’s legacy. His portrayal of Superman was deep, complex, and grounded, exploring themes of identity and sacrifice. Abandoning that for a safer, more conventional take feels like erasing what made his vision unique.” Another wrote, “Zack Snyder is the blueprint,” while others flooded the teaser’s comments section with remarks like “Henry Cavill” and “release the Snyder Cut.”

Despite the vocal criticism, the majority of viewers have embraced the teaser with enthusiasm. Many have pushed back against the detractors, with one fan writing, “At long last, the Snydernightmare is over.” Another chimed in, “Love seeing Snyder fans crying over this trailer. This looks infinitely better than Man of Steel!”

Beyond the Snyder debate, fans are celebrating the fresh approach taken by the film’s director, James Gunn. One viewer praised the teaser, saying, “I love how they went with a more straightforward approach to the cinematography. No cover-ups, no excessive visual elements to mask out the ‘risky shots’—it’s all raw. This Superman film really combines the nostalgic charm of our childhood with a grounded reality. Can’t wait!” Another added, “An entire generation is about to remember what hope is,” while a third said, “I wasn’t expecting this trailer to hit me in the feels, but gosh darnit, it did! Super excited for this movie!”

The buzz surrounding the trailer signals a new chapter for the iconic hero, one that blends reverence for the past with a bold vision for the future