Zakir Khan's show to fill Kapil Sharma's slot on TV with a mix of shayari and comedy

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air from TV last year, and the comedian made his transition to the streaming platform in 2024 with The Great Indian Kapil Show. The void left by the show on TV was filled temporarily by the show Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hassayenge, featuring actor Huma Qureshi as a permanent guest. However, it failed to connect as well with the audience and recent reports suggested that the channel has brought comedian Zakir Khan on board to fill in the gap with a new show. Zakir Khan's show to have a mix of shayari and comedy

Now, we have learnt some exclusive details of the show, including its format and release date. A source close to the development reveals to us, "Zakir's show will have a mix of shayari and comedy, which is typical Zakir style. The comedian has built his own audience that connects with his shayarana side and with this show, he aims to reach a wider audience. Currently, Madness Machayenge is running on air and is soom expected to wrap up. Zakir's show is expected to air from August on TV. Along with Zakir's shayari and comedy, the show will also have Bollywood guests as it used to happen on Kapil's show too." This marks Khan's second outing on TV after he did the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as a mentor in 2017. He has also done a comedy non-fiction show on OTT named Farzi Mushaira, where he mixed his skills of shayari and comedy with remowned guests.

Recently, Kapil's show on OTT also wrapped up shooting and it was rumoured that it has happened due to low TRPs. However, the team released a video dismissing the reports and revealed the show's upcoming lineup which included the cast of Heeramandi, American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, amongst others. As for Madness Machayenge, the show that replaced Kapil's show on TV, came under the scanner when filmmaker Karan Johar criticised it for his distasteful mimicry on the show. The line up of guests for Zakir's show is yet to be finalised.