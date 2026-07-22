Zeeshan Ayyub reacts to his voice replaced in Ajay Devgn's Chauhan teaser: Would never be a part of any such project

The announcement of Ajay Devgn's next, Chauhan, was accompanied by a strange development. Apart from the controversial line ‘Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai’, why actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voice was replaced in the teaser also led to chatter.

Zeeshan Ayyub; a still from Chauhan's teaser

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Now, the actor has reacted. In a statement posted on X on Tuesday late night, he wrote it was all done without his knowledge. “Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity: I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chauhan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chauhan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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Zeeshan's statement further read, “Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN.”

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