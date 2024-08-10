Composer Vipin Patwa on OTT debut: Got the right break that I was waiting for

Composer-singer Vipin Patwa, known for his chartbusters from films De De Pyar De (2019), Bhuj: The Pride of India (2022) and Swatantrya Veer Sarvarkar, is set to debut in the world of OTT with two series and a digital film. Composer-singer Vipin Patwa

“The music scene has transformed across the industry, and I too was contemplating venturing into the OTT space for quite some time now. Then a series titled Gangs of Ghaziabad came my way, and I was offered the solo project. The series gave me the break that I was waiting for. It will be followed by another untitled series and then a digital film Laal Rang where again it’s all about peppy yet soulful songs,” says the UPite.

The composer adds, “The score for the first venture has wrapped and will be out soon. Today a huge population is watching OTT. Mobile is the new entertainment space and that’s the reason indie music too regained ground. The same will happen with the medium of the web too.”

Patwa calls digital the most secure space for finding the audience. “For makers, OTT is a safe bet as theatre release has become a tough task. So, you will find many takers here. As far as music is concerned it must be contemporary yet melodious, only then will it be able to strike a chord with the young audience. Though efforts for creating an individual score remains the same for the music artists,” concludes The Code Name: Tiranga (2022) composer.