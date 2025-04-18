Content creator, Adya Srivastava aka Bua ji on becoming a mum: I have my own nanhi pari

Content creator Adya Srivastava is now the proud mother to a daughter, and the influencer can’t hide her excitement about this new phase. “It was a much-awaited moment. After Shivang (her son), it took a good seven years to finally have my very own nanhi pari,” she shares. Content creator Adya Srivastava (Internet)

For Adya and her husband, Reshabh, the arrival of a new member in the family will bring a big positive change to their lives. “A lot of positivity has already started to happen around us, be it professionally or personally. I was working throughout my pregnancy, as I thought entertainment nahin rukna chahiye. Though it was a tough pregnancy in comparison to the first one, all’s well that ends well,” she says.

On naming her daughter, Adya adds, “We are getting a lot of recommendations from family and fans, but it’s too early, as she was born on April 11, and we brought her home just a day before. Soon things will be on track. For now, I am recycling my new-mum emotions,” she smiles.

The digital creator feels her daughter has given her the much-required booster shot, and her fans will get to see Adya 2.0 in the coming weeks. “Our new plan is in place, and once I am a little better in a week or two, my team and I will be back with our most favourite character Bua ji in a fresh avatar. My pregnancy helped me generate a lot of new content that I will soon pen down for my new videos,” says Adya, who has over a million followers on social media.