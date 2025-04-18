Menu Explore
Content creator, Adya Srivastava aka Bua ji on becoming a mum: I have my own nanhi pari

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 18, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Content creator Adya Srivastava is now the proud mother to a daughter, and she can’t hide her excitement about this new phase

Content creator Adya Srivastava is now the proud mother to a daughter, and the influencer can’t hide her excitement about this new phase. “It was a much-awaited moment. After Shivang (her son), it took a good seven years to finally have my very own nanhi pari,” she shares.

Content creator Adya Srivastava (Internet)
Content creator Adya Srivastava (Internet)

For Adya and her husband, Reshabh, the arrival of a new member in the family will bring a big positive change to their lives. “A lot of positivity has already started to happen around us, be it professionally or personally. I was working throughout my pregnancy, as I thought entertainment nahin rukna chahiye. Though it was a tough pregnancy in comparison to the first one, all’s well that ends well,” she says.

On naming her daughter, Adya adds, “We are getting a lot of recommendations from family and fans, but it’s too early, as she was born on April 11, and we brought her home just a day before. Soon things will be on track. For now, I am recycling my new-mum emotions,” she smiles.

The digital creator feels her daughter has given her the much-required booster shot, and her fans will get to see Adya 2.0 in the coming weeks. “Our new plan is in place, and once I am a little better in a week or two, my team and I will be back with our most favourite character Bua ji in a fresh avatar. My pregnancy helped me generate a lot of new content that I will soon pen down for my new videos,” says Adya, who has over a million followers on social media.

Adya Srivastava and Reshabh with their daughter
Adya Srivastava and Reshabh with their daughter

Follow Us On