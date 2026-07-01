Cybersecurity is no longer an IT function; it is a boardroom priority

A single ransomware attack can halt a factory, shut down a hospital, expose millions of customer records or wipe billions off a company's value. Twenty years ago, cybersecurity was largely the responsibility of IT departments. Today, it is a boardroom conversation. Security has become as much a business leadership issue as a technical one, and the professionals who rise fastest in this field are no longer just those who understand networks and threats. They are the ones who also understand business strategy, risk, governance, and leadership. It is this shift that institutions like Chitkara University have built an entire programme around. Rather than treating cybersecurity as a purely technical discipline, Chitkara University's programme approaches it as a business function that intersects with finance, governance, strategy, and leadership (Photo: HTCS)

The problem has moved up the building For most of its history, cybersecurity lived in the server room. A breach was treated as a technical failure, fixed by technical teams, and the rest of the organisation moved on. That no longer holds true.

When a cyberattack can wipe out shareholder value overnight and bring a company under regulatory scrutiny, the questions it raises are no longer purely technical. How much risk is acceptable? How should a limited budget be allocated? Who is accountable when something goes wrong? These are business questions, asked at the top of the organisation rather than the bottom.

In India, this shift has been reinforced by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which places clear legal obligations on organisations that handle personal data and imposes real consequences on those that fail to protect it. Overnight, data protection stopped being solely a technical responsibility and became a board-level concern. Companies now need professionals who can bridge the gap between technology and business and make sense of both.

The ceiling technical professionals eventually meet Speak to anyone a few years into a cybersecurity or IT career and a familiar pattern emerges. The early years reward technical expertise. You learn to secure systems, respond to incidents and harden networks. But the higher a professional rises, the less time they spend configuring systems and the more time they spend making decisions about people, budgets, regulations, vendors, reputation and organisational risk.

These are business and management skills, not competencies that technical certifications alone can teach. Without them, even technically outstanding professionals can find themselves overtaken by colleagues who may be less technically skilled but possess stronger business acumen and leadership capabilities.

This is the real reason many cybersecurity and IT professionals eventually pursue an MBA. They are not trying to fill gaps in their technical knowledge — they already have that. They are looking to develop the layer above it: the business fluency that transforms a skilled practitioner into an effective leader. An online MBA with a major in cybersecurity, such as the one offered by Chitkara University, is designed precisely for this transition.

Why an MBA, and not just another certification? A technical certification demonstrates technical competence. An MBA develops organisational judgement.

One teaches you how to secure systems. The other teaches you how organisations make decisions about those systems, how they are financed, how teams are led, and how risk is balanced against cost. For a cybersecurity professional, that combination creates someone who can identify a threat, explain its business impact to the board, justify security investments in financial terms, and translate between the people who build technology and those who run the business.

That translator role is increasingly where the value lies. The 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, one of the most widely cited surveys of the global profession, found that organisations now view the shortage of the right skills as a more pressing challenge than a simple shortage of people, with the large majority of respondents reporting that skills gaps had led to real consequences for their security.[1] The demand is no longer just for more professionals—it is for professionals with the right mix of technical expertise and business understanding.