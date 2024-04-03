5 Elements that create a relaxing bathroom

The bathroom is considered a haven, place of quiet to retreat to, gather your thoughts and just unwind in. So it makes perfect sense to ensure that it fits the bill. Using a few touches, you can convert the space into a tranquil, calming zone in your home. Here's looking at these:



Be uncluttered

First things first, get rid of anything that causes a messy, chaotic pile-up. Create a tranquil ambience in the bathroom using a few easy ideas(Pexels)

Having clean counters makes for a neat look (Pexels)



Those cosmetics and toiletries need to be placed out of the way for a neat look. Empty table tops or counters are easier to maintain, help you to think more clearly and also add a spacious feel to the place.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Plants

Greenery always has a calming effect so have a plant or two around. It especially syncs well with a wall that is dark green.

Having a few plants around adds freshness to the place (Pexels)

Go for plants that can thrive in a humid condition or opt for artificial blooms.



Let the light come in

Nothing comes close to the beauty of natural light. It releases serotonin and has a positive impact on mental health, so having a window is a plus. Light also merges well with elements like wood.



Natural light can have a positive impact on your mood(Pexels)

Another tip is to also use surfaces like marble that help reflect light.



Books and magazines

It can be relaxing to read in the bath, so have a magazine or book rack around.



Spend time reading as you soak in the bath(Pexels)



A soak in the tub will also give you time to catch up on your reading.

Aroma and bath salts

Imagine walking into the bathroom after a long day and taking a long whiff of lavender, lemon or bergamot?



Place uplifting bath salts or bath bombs on a tray and add them to the bathwater, too (Pexels)

Pick up an oil and aroma diffuser with the fragrances or just buy them in bath salts for a soothing bath experience.

