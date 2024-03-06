Bookshelf Wealth is a top interior design trend for 2024!

You've probably got books in so many places in your home - on the bedside table, a stash of cooking tomes in the kitchen, one or two by the coffee table and a nook in your living room. Now, think about bringing order and pattern into your collection by displaying books in a certain style. That's just what the hot, new trend is all about and it takes a leaf out of your privileged life. Well-explored, stylish and affluent is how you might describe Bookshelf Wealth, a top home décor trend for 2024 (Pexels)

When bookish is not boring

Coined recently on TikTok, the Bookshelf Wealth trend is about using books as a symbol of a chic aesthetic vibe. Just as glamour is to fashion or uber-expensive is to fine bone China, this way of showcasing books is is a metaphor for a life well lived. Whether you have hardcovers, classics, thinner volumes of a subject or just a whole lot of fiction, everything can be artfully arranged to fall into this trend and you can display bookshelf wealth anywhere, even under stairs.

How it can transform stairs to give it a glamorous look (Pexels)

Talking about the home décor trend, Pallavi Pashine, Co-founder and Principal Architect at Salankar and Pashine Associates, says, "The Bookshelf Wealth trend captures the fusion of aesthetic brilliance and intellectual opulence. This trend which is big in 2024, redefines the conventional perception of bookshelves, surpassing them from mere repositories of knowledge to curated showcases of wealth, in terms of possessions and as a testament to the richness of one's intellect."

She adds, "Homeowners are increasingly revamping their bookshelves into dynamic focal points that reflect personal taste, passions, and cultural affluence. These shelves tell a story through curated book collections, art pieces, and culturally significant artefacts. They are no longer confined to the study, but are integrated into living spaces, bedrooms, and even lounge areas, becoming a testament to the dweller's intellectual pursuits and worldly experiences”

A takeaway from quiet luxury, here's how to get this vibe for your own space.

TIPS TO GET THE TREND RIGHT

Books with varying heights, plants, natural materials

Expect curated, Instagram-worthy interiors here. Sharing different ways to use the trend in homes, Nirmala Banaji, Principal Architect at Banaji and Associates, reveals: “One way to add style is by layering objects of varying heights on your bookshelf. This method gives the display greater depth and dimension, which improves its visual attractiveness and dynamic quality.”

Use plants to accentuate the bookshelf area (Pexels)

She goes on to share, "A bookshelf can be invigorated by natural materials like fresh flowers or potted plants, which can offer a sense of vibrancy and calmness to the room, making it feel more welcoming and lively. Ultimately, arranging items symmetrically on your bookshelf creates a sense of balance and harmony while asymmetrical arrangements add a touch of whimsy and personality."

Lights can make the space brighter and more inviting (Pexels)

Adds Pallavi "Intersperse book stacks with decorative objects such as vases, sculptures, or framed art, adding layers of texture and style. Additionally, incorporating diverse materials, such as woven baskets or metallic accents, onto the shelves introduces a tactile and luxurious touch." She also shares how colour and light can play a role here. "Incorporate lighting into your bookshelves to highlight key elements. Small LED lights, strategically placed, can illuminate prized books or accentuate decorative items. Mirrors at the back of the shelves can create depth, making the space feel larger and more inviting. Painting the bookshelves in a contrasting colour or using wallpaper as a backdrop can add a touch of sophistication to your bookshelf, making it look beautiful.”

'Like minimalism? Go with neutral accents. For an eclectic look, mix-and-match'

Nirmala explains how you should consider the overall style and theme of the room when selecting bookshelf décor.

To go with a minimalist look, opt for neutral-coloured accents(Pexels)

She elaborates, "For instance, for a minimalist aesthetic, opt for sleek, simple bookends and neutral-coloured accents. In contrast, for a more eclectic look, mix and match textures, colours, and shapes to create a dynamic display. Moreover, utilising empty spaces with decorative elements, personal mementos and photographs can add a touch of personality while maintaining a visual appeal of the shelf.”