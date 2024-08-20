Do arts and crafts give more life satisfaction than holding down a stable job? Check it out

In a recent survey by Frontiers in Public Health, it was found that engaging in arts and crafts can significantly enhance happiness, life satisfaction and the sense that life is worthwhile. The study highlighted a strong connection between creative activities and increased well-being, proving that crafting may contribute more to these feelings than traditional employment. How arts and crafts outperform jobs in boosting life satisfaction

This idea resonates with Olympic medallist Tom Daley, who has been known to show up for events with a set of knitting needles and a ball of yarn in hand. The poster boy for crochet since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he's been captured him knitting many a sweater on the sidelines. “It was my meditation, it’s my calm,” he said about the hobby which is also his side hustle.

Tom Daley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Similarly, Pierce Brosnan is an avid artist. Most popularly known for playing James Bond in a series of films including The Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), the actor sells his own artwork to raise money for charity. “I have been painting since ’87 and it’s very therapeutic. Painting has helped me find my way in life. Whenever I feel angst, I’ll go to the canvas. It brings me comfort and it’s just so joyful,” he told Vanity Fair.

Nina Dobrev and Adam Devine greet Pierce Brosnan at his exhibition's reception

What was the study about?

The study's findings mirror the values of these celebrities, who find joy and satisfaction in their creative pursuits. The research surveyed 7,182 adults in England through a series of questionnaires that asked them to rate their levels of happiness, anxiety, loneliness, life satisfaction and a sense that life is worthwhile. Researchers then established a connection between self-reported happiness and life satisfaction by comparing individuals who engaged in creative activities with those who did not, while adjusting for factors such as age, gender, and health.

Results revealed that 37.4% of participants who engaged in at least one craft activity in the past year reported higher levels of life satisfaction, compared to the 62.6% who had not participated in such activities. Engaging in arts and crafts was directly linked to an increase in happiness scores, much more than being employed.

Dr. Helen Keyes, one of the authors of the research from Anglia Ruskin University voiced, “That was probably our most interesting finding, because you would certainly think you get a lot of your sense of worth from being in employment.” These results do come with context: while participants in the study may not be in a job they find fulfilling, most people feel a sense of mastery or ‘flow’ — they experience control, achievement and self-expression through art and craft activities.

Engaging in arts and crafts was directly linked to an increase in happiness scores

While the increase in well-being associated with arts and crafting in the study was very small — engaging with these hobbies was only linked with a 2% higher rating for the feeling that life was worthwhile — this study suggests that while employment provides financial security, it may not always offer the emotional rewards that come from engaging in creative pursuits.

This finding raises an intriguing question: do we work solely for financial stability or does our pursuit of a stable job sometimes overshadow our human need for joy and satisfaction? It challenges us to consider whether our work life might benefit from incorporating elements that foster personal happiness and self-expression — especially for those who may not find complete satisfaction in their professional roles.