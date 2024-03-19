Follow these tips to bring natural light in your home

With people spending majority of their time at homes, it's natural to want a safe and comfortable space where one can recharge after a long day. A naturally lit home will always improve one's mood rather than a dull space without any kind of ventilation or windows that reflects light from the outside. If you seek to create a cosy reading nook flooded with sunlight or revitalise a gloomy corner, read on to know more. Opt for light hues for your walls to amplify the natural radiance

Incorporate skylights, thoughtfully positioned on the ceiling to capture and channel sun's beams to enliven your living spaces

Enliven your living spaces by incorporating skylights, thoughtfully positioned on the ceiling to capture and channel sun's beams. Try to achieve the delicate balance of optimising natural light while mitigating heat accumulation, that will help create a harmonious and welcoming ambiance. Karan Desai, Founder and Principal Architect of Karan Desai Studio: Architecture + Design, says, "From discerning the perfect skylight design to grasping nuanced installation methods, try these tricks to create more luminous and dynamically alive interiors."

Incorporate overhead windows and select their optimal placement to ensure the appropriate glazing for enhanced energy efficiency

Introduce glass ceiling windows, infuse dim spaces with a flood of natural light and luxury to instantly elevate your space. Incorporate overhead windows and select their optimal placement to ensure the appropriate glazing for enhanced energy efficiency. "Ceiling windows not only illuminate rooms but also offer breath-taking vistas and a connection to the outdoors, which in result will enhance the ambiance and comfort of any space," says Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders & Interior Designers, Azure Interiors.

Embrace the luminosity of Nature in your abode, through the integration of expansive glass windows, ethereal light curtains and airy upholstery.

Embrace the luminosity of Nature in your abode, through the integration of expansive glass windows, ethereal light curtains and airy upholstery. Ritu Gupta, Founder and Interior Architect of Nadora, says, "Allow glass doors to help connect your inner sanctum with the embrace of a balcony."

Open up your space with full-length glass sliders, that will invite sunlight from the balcony to come in. Opt for light hues for your walls to amplify the natural radiance. "Soft, sheer curtains and airy linens will help gently embrace the sunlight that creates a cosy atmosphere at home," says Meera Pyarelal, Founder and Interior Designer, Temple Town.

Choose gleaming white floors to showcase sunlight's presence

Embrace full-length glass sliders in soft neutral shades and choose gleaming white floors to showcase sunlight's presence. Keep walls airy, uncluttered and let brightness take centre stage. Saba Kapoor, Co-founder of Nivasa, says, "Don't forget to drape the space in light linens for that breezy, revitalizing vibe."

Bring the outdoors in with floral wallpapers and linens, breathing life into the room

Try to amp up the cheer in your room with vibrant curtains that allow light to come in. "Bring the outdoors in with floral wallpapers and linens, breathing life into the room. Choose a sleek white ceiling with a modern false design, perfectly contrasting against the rich warmth of dark hardwood flooring," says Nitin Kohli, Founder and Principal Designer of Nitin Kohli Home.

Add a touch of charm with rich, dark hardwood flooring and elegant Victorian furniture

Allow sunlight to stream in through multiple full-length openings, that will fill the space with warmth. Embrace neutral walls to keep things light and breezy. Sachin Gupta and Neha Gupta, Founders and Interior Designers of Beyond Designs, says, "Add a touch of charm with rich, dark hardwood flooring and elegant Victorian furniture, crafting a cosy yet luminous retreat."