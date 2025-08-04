From gem-encrusted knives to sculptural spoons, cutlery becomes art

Gone are the days when cutlery was seen only as a tool for eating. Today, cutlery is getting the designer treatment, with gem-studded spoons and forks so pretty they could double as jewellery. Think flatware encrusted with gems, or handcrafted silver forks that look like ribbons. This recent wave proves that cutlery is as much about decoration as it is about function. Claude Lalanne, 1966. Credits: Instagram/studioshamshiri

The trend is a full-circle comeback of something that’s been around for centuries. Since ancient times, humans have elevated mealtime with ornate tools, from bronze and wooden utensils in Egyptian tombs to silver spoons from Pompeii.

Over the years, cutlery became a symbol of taste and refinement among the elite. The Victorians took it to another level with specialised tools for every dish, from grape scissors to terrapin forks. In Russia, the House of Fabergé crafted exquisite gold and silver sets for royalty, while across the Atlantic, Tiffany & Co. defined luxury dining during the Gilded Age. Today’s resurgence is simply a modern take on a long-standing tradition.

Many famous artists also dabbled in cutlery design. In 1966, Claude Lalanne designed her iconic Iolas silverware, mixing leaves with crustacean motifs. Salvador Dalí’s surreal cutlery set from 1957 featured a four-tooth fork with a fish handle, and an elephant fork with three teeth, among other stunning designs. In the 1930s, Alexander Calder designed unique utensils with brass, iron and silver wire, giving them an artistic spin.

Fast forward to today, and cutlery is having another moment, thanks to a new wave of artists and a growing interest in collectables, one-of-a-kind objects. Think of it as table jewellery—functional but guaranteed to wow. With the rise of art and design fairs, collectors and hosts have plenty of unique options to explore. So the next time you’re hosting a fancy dinner, don’t underestimate the power of a beautiful spoon.

(Written by Aarohi Lakhera)