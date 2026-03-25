Homes are getting a granny glow-up!
The style takes inspiration from the kind of houses many of us remember from childhood.
Minimal homes with plain walls and perfectly styled corners had a long moment. But many people are now moving towards something softer and more personal. Grandmacore, a cosy decor trend inspired by old family homes, is slowly becoming a fav for those who want their spaces to feel warm and full of character.
The style takes inspiration from the kind of houses many of us remember from childhood. Rooms filled with floral cushions, lace curtains, wooden furniture and shelves stacked with books and teacups. Nothing looked brand new, but everything felt comforting. That familiar, homely feeling is exactly what Grandmacore tries to bring back.
Why are people loving it?
Part of Grandmacore’s charm is the comfort it brings. After years of sleek interiors and neutral palettes, many people want homes that feel warmer and more relaxed. “The trend is also closely linked to nostalgia. These elements often remind people of their grandparents’ homes or family houses they visited growing up. Floral fabrics, old furniture and handmade pieces can bring back those comforting memories,” says Rahul Agnihotri, interior designer.
Another reason people like this trend is that it encourages using what you already have. “Instead of buying everything new, Grandmacore works beautifully with vintage items, thrifted decor and family heirlooms,” Agnihotri adds. An old wooden chair, a set of teacups or a handmade quilt can become the highlight of a room. It also allows people to mix things freely. Pieces do not need to match perfectly. In fact, the slightly mismatched look is part of the charm.
How to bring grandmacore into your home
The good news is that you do not need to completely redesign your house to try this trend. A few thoughtful touches can easily bring the grandmacore feel into your space.
1. Soften the space with vintage textiles
Textiles are central to the grandmacore look. Light lace curtains or floral cotton panels work well in place of heavy modern drapes, allowing daylight to filter through softly.
On consoles, coffee tables or dining tables, lace runners or embroidered tablecloths add a delicate vintage layer and break up bare wooden surfaces. And in the bedroom, a bed skirt in cotton, linen or a small floral print gives the bed a fuller, traditional silhouette. Layer with quilts, crochet throws or floral cushion covers for a relaxed, collected feel.
2. Choose warm lighting and classic clocks
Soft, warm lighting suits this aesthetic better than bright overhead lights. Table lamps with fabric or pleated shades, vintage-style floor lamps and ceramic lamp bases create a gentle glow across the room.
Small details such as a wooden wall clock with Roman numerals, a pendulum clock in the hallway or a brass alarm clock on a bedside table bring a quiet sense of tradition and character.
3. Bring in wooden and vintage-style furniture
Spaces inspired by grandmacore often feel assembled over time rather than perfectly matched. Wooden side tables, rocking chairs, display cabinets or glass-front shelves fit naturally into this setting. Pieces with curved edges, carved details or slightly aged finishes work especially well. Flea markets, antique shops or even older pieces already at home can add personality to the space.
4. Display everyday objects with personality
Open displays are part of the charm. Teacups, ceramic bowls, glass jars and vintage trays can be arranged on shelves or cabinets.
A stack of well-used books on a coffee table, dried flowers in a vase, or old photo frames placed around the room help create a space that feels personal and lived in.
5. Add greenery for a homely touch
Plants add softness and life to the room. Ferns, ivy and small flowering plants work well with this aesthetic and bring a natural element indoors. Placing them in terracotta pots, ceramic planters or woven baskets keeps the look simple and in line with the warm, traditional feel of Grandmacore interiors.
(With inputs from Akanksha Sinha, Interior Designer)
What is the difference between vintage and grandmacore?
While the two styles often overlap, they are not the same. Vintage decor focuses on objects from the past. It can include mid-century furniture, retro lamps, antique cabinets or older design pieces that reflect a particular era. The emphasis is on age, history and the design value of the object. Grandmacore, on the other hand, is more about mood than period. It recreates the cosy, nostalgic feeling of a grandmother’s home. The look is softer, more layered and less concerned with whether every item is truly antique
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNavya Sharma
Navya writes on fashion, art and culture for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.