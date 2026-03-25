Homes are getting a granny glow-up!

Minimal homes with plain walls and perfectly styled corners had a long moment. But many people are now moving towards something softer and more personal. Grandmacore, a cosy decor trend inspired by old family homes, is slowly becoming a fav for those who want their spaces to feel warm and full of character. Grandmacore, a cosy decor trend inspired by old family homes, is slowly becoming a fav for those who want their spaces to feel warm and full of character.

The style takes inspiration from the kind of houses many of us remember from childhood. Rooms filled with floral cushions, lace curtains, wooden furniture and shelves stacked with books and teacups. Nothing looked brand new, but everything felt comforting. That familiar, homely feeling is exactly what Grandmacore tries to bring back.

Why are people loving it? Part of Grandmacore’s charm is the comfort it brings. After years of sleek interiors and neutral palettes, many people want homes that feel warmer and more relaxed. “The trend is also closely linked to nostalgia. These elements often remind people of their grandparents’ homes or family houses they visited growing up. Floral fabrics, old furniture and handmade pieces can bring back those comforting memories,” says Rahul Agnihotri, interior designer.

Another reason people like this trend is that it encourages using what you already have. “Instead of buying everything new, Grandmacore works beautifully with vintage items, thrifted decor and family heirlooms,” Agnihotri adds. An old wooden chair, a set of teacups or a handmade quilt can become the highlight of a room. It also allows people to mix things freely. Pieces do not need to match perfectly. In fact, the slightly mismatched look is part of the charm.

How to bring grandmacore into your home The good news is that you do not need to completely redesign your house to try this trend. A few thoughtful touches can easily bring the grandmacore feel into your space.

1. Soften the space with vintage textiles

Textiles are central to the grandmacore look. Light lace curtains or floral cotton panels work well in place of heavy modern drapes, allowing daylight to filter through softly.