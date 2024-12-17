Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How to add Pantone's colour of the year Mocha mousse to your home decor

ByNavya Sharma
Dec 17, 2024 03:20 PM IST

Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year, is a rich, comforting coffee tone with hints of rose gold that adds depth and sophistication to any space

As winter settles in, it's the perfect time to transform your home into a cosy sanctuary, and mocha mousse is an ideal colour to help create that warm, inviting atmosphere. This rich, soft brown hue with subtle beige undertones adds depth and sophistication without overwhelming the senses.

Ideal for creating a cosy winter retreat, it pairs beautifully with soft pastels, vibrant hues, or crisp white for various looks.
Ideal for creating a cosy winter retreat, it pairs beautifully with soft pastels, vibrant hues, or crisp white for various looks.

“This comforting coffee tone, with subtle hints of rose gold, invites depth and sophistication to your space. Versatile and timeless, it pairs beautifully with soft pastels for romance, vibrant hues for boldness, or bright white for modern minimalism,” explains Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dhabbra, c-founders and principal architects, Studio Dvara.

Here are some simple and stylish ways to incorporate mocha mousse into your winter decor:

Cosy furniture

To begin, focus on your furniture. A mocha mousse-coloured sofa or armchair can become the centrepiece of a winter living room. Pair it with plush, warm throws and cushions in complementary colours like cream, charcoal, or even deep plum.

Textured fabrics such as velvet, wool, and knitted throws add extra warmth, making your space feel even more inviting. Consider layering your seating area with a cosy fleece blanket or a chunky knit throw for those cold evenings.

Warm lighting and metallic accents

Lighting is crucial during the winter months, and mocha mousse works beautifully with warm, soft lighting. "Layer your space with warm lighting and greenery to bring life and balance," says Natasha Jain, co-founder, Natelier by Bent Chair.

To create a soft, golden glow, incorporate gold, brass, or copper tones into your lighting fixtures, such as pendant lamps or table lamps with metallic bases. A statement chandelier or a few decorative candles in mocha mousse-coloured holders add ambience, further enhancing the cosy feel of the room.

Textural rugs

Keeping the floors warm and inviting is essential. A thick, plush rug in a mocha mousse shade can help anchor your room, while also providing a soft place to walk on cold mornings. Look for sheepskin or faux fur rugs for that extra cosy touch. If you prefer patterns, choose rugs with subtle designs that complement the mocha tone, like geometric prints or soft stripes.

Seasonal accents and details

Add personal touches that reflect the winter season. Mocha mousse pairs wonderfully with accessories in shades like rich cranberry, deep navy, and metallics. Think about adding winter-inspired décor such as wreaths, candles in warm fragrances like cinnamon or vanilla, or decorative bowls filled with pinecones and dried fruit.

"Use this elegant shade on walls to create a soothing backdrop that complements both modern and traditional decor," suggests Hridik Chawla, co-founder, Essentia Home.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On