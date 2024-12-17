How to add Pantone's colour of the year Mocha mousse to your home decor

As winter settles in, it's the perfect time to transform your home into a cosy sanctuary, and mocha mousse is an ideal colour to help create that warm, inviting atmosphere. This rich, soft brown hue with subtle beige undertones adds depth and sophistication without overwhelming the senses. Ideal for creating a cosy winter retreat, it pairs beautifully with soft pastels, vibrant hues, or crisp white for various looks.

“This comforting coffee tone, with subtle hints of rose gold, invites depth and sophistication to your space. Versatile and timeless, it pairs beautifully with soft pastels for romance, vibrant hues for boldness, or bright white for modern minimalism,” explains Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dhabbra, c-founders and principal architects, Studio Dvara.

Here are some simple and stylish ways to incorporate mocha mousse into your winter decor:

Cosy furniture

To begin, focus on your furniture. A mocha mousse-coloured sofa or armchair can become the centrepiece of a winter living room. Pair it with plush, warm throws and cushions in complementary colours like cream, charcoal, or even deep plum.

Textured fabrics such as velvet, wool, and knitted throws add extra warmth, making your space feel even more inviting. Consider layering your seating area with a cosy fleece blanket or a chunky knit throw for those cold evenings.

Warm lighting and metallic accents

Lighting is crucial during the winter months, and mocha mousse works beautifully with warm, soft lighting. "Layer your space with warm lighting and greenery to bring life and balance," says Natasha Jain, co-founder, Natelier by Bent Chair.

To create a soft, golden glow, incorporate gold, brass, or copper tones into your lighting fixtures, such as pendant lamps or table lamps with metallic bases. A statement chandelier or a few decorative candles in mocha mousse-coloured holders add ambience, further enhancing the cosy feel of the room.

Textural rugs

Keeping the floors warm and inviting is essential. A thick, plush rug in a mocha mousse shade can help anchor your room, while also providing a soft place to walk on cold mornings. Look for sheepskin or faux fur rugs for that extra cosy touch. If you prefer patterns, choose rugs with subtle designs that complement the mocha tone, like geometric prints or soft stripes.

Seasonal accents and details

Add personal touches that reflect the winter season. Mocha mousse pairs wonderfully with accessories in shades like rich cranberry, deep navy, and metallics. Think about adding winter-inspired décor such as wreaths, candles in warm fragrances like cinnamon or vanilla, or decorative bowls filled with pinecones and dried fruit.

"Use this elegant shade on walls to create a soothing backdrop that complements both modern and traditional decor," suggests Hridik Chawla, co-founder, Essentia Home.