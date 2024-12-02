Menu Explore
Inside celebrity homes: A sneak peek of their stunning Christmas decor

BySanchita Kalra
Dec 02, 2024 03:46 PM IST

It's season for holiday and sparkles, and celebs are putting forward their A-game with beautiful Christmas decor

The most magical time of the year is here, and celebrity homes are adorned with stunning Christmas trees. From personalised ornaments to twinkling lights, take a look:

Media personality and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Media personality and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker

On Thanksgiving, American media personality Khloé Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her dazzling Christmas tree all lit up in the center of her living area, complete with her kids, Tatum and True.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted putting ornaments on her green-and-white Christmas tree, embracing the holiday spirit with her friend, Orry.

Media personality and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker captioned her holiday photo dump, “Hello December,” showcasing her stunning Christmas décor.

Personalised Christmas ornament
Personalised Christmas ornament

Actor Alia Bhatt added a personal touch to her Christmas tree with a special ornament featuring her daughter Raha’s name.

Film producers Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani
Film producers Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Film producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a cute photo dump ft. red and green Christmas tree with producer-husband Karan Boolani and their furry companions. She captioned, “November———>December. Some work, some play and lots of love.”

