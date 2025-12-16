Edit Profile
    2026 has more than one ‘colour of the year’: Which speaks to you?

    Enter the new year on a luxe, minty, and most importantly, RIGHT note

    Published on: Dec 16, 2025 12:47 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    As if curating your dream home one corner at a time wasn't already a sea of options guzzling you alive, there are as many as 14 contenders when it comes to trend forecasting from the experts.

    2026 colour trends you NEED to bookmark, as per experts (Photo: Interiors Inspiration)
    But which of these speaks to you the most?

    Neutrals

    Pantone colour of the year: Cloud dancer

    Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute backs the choice by calling it a "breath of fresh air", encouraging "quiet reflection" in an increasingly "frenetic" society.

    Sherwin-Williams' colour of the year: Universal Khaki

    As foundational as it gets, Sherwin Williams' choice to spotlight the classic hue comes from a read on the current decor-heads raving to personalise their own spaces. And what's better than a grounding neutral as the canvas?

    Glidden colour of the year: Warm Mahagony

    Think neutral, but intentionally rich. This one specifically works out super well for those still trying to adjust their decor vision board to the conundrum between classic and personal.

    Dutch Boy Paints colour of the year: Melodious Ivory

    It's a creamy beige with warm undertones and the perfect pick if outright browns (read universal khaki) feel too woody for you.

    Krylon colour of the year: Matte Coffee Bean

    Don't be fooled. Far from a brown, Matte Coffee Bean is essentially a warm gray, neutralising the tone of your room so that you may run amock with the supplementary decor.

    Miniwax colour of the year: Special Walnut

    Love a good Southern barn twang? Special walnut will truly feel special on your walls — and full props to the texture, amply capable of enhancing a rooms personality.

    C2 Paint colour of the year: Epernay

    If your idea of a dream home has always involved a white picket fence, chances are you'll find your vision board saying 'I do' to Epernay.

    Moody

    Etsy colour of the year: Patina blue

    The 'people's choice' if you will, Etsy picked patina blue to signal in the eccentric decor lot for 2026, after data showed 'blue copper' searches to have tripled over the past year.

    James Hardie colour of the year: Iron Gray

    Want the architectural finesse and excellence of your home to stand out? James Hardie says look no further than iron gray — albeit always with white trims to offset the mood!

    Benjamin Moore colour of the year: Silhouette

    A pseudo nod to the evergreen overlap between fashion and interiors, Silhouette is best described as a blend of espresso and charcoal — a statement neutral if you will.

    Behr colour of the year: Hidden Gem

    Want to make a statement but feel soothed as soon as you recline for the day? Hidden gem strikes the perfect balance.

    Valspar colour of the year: Warm Eucalyptus

    Still on the green scheme, Warm Eucalyptus has a more sanctuary-esque aura, great for interluding with classic neutrals or wrap the room in a warmer earthy embrace.

    Expressive

    Little Greene colour of the year: Adventurer

    Call Adventurer the heralder of the era of full blown jewel tone rooms — sans the attention seeking. It's a supremely stripped burgundy, still holding the gravity of the hue, and the room.

    Graham & Brown colour of the year: Divine Damson

    Speaking of jewel tones, there's nothing that screams unabashed and bold like a deep cherry. It started with the bags and nails and now it's everywhere. This one's oddly grounding too, making it a great pick for poshly done family rooms.

    Spoilt for choice yet?

