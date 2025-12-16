2026 has more than one ‘colour of the year’: Which speaks to you?

As if curating your dream home one corner at a time wasn't already a sea of options guzzling you alive, there are as many as 14 contenders when it comes to trend forecasting from the experts. 2026 colour trends you NEED to bookmark, as per experts (Photo: Interiors Inspiration)

But which of these speaks to you the most?

Neutrals Pantone colour of the year: Cloud dancer Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute backs the choice by calling it a "breath of fresh air", encouraging "quiet reflection" in an increasingly "frenetic" society.

Sherwin-Williams' colour of the year: Universal Khaki As foundational as it gets, Sherwin Williams' choice to spotlight the classic hue comes from a read on the current decor-heads raving to personalise their own spaces. And what's better than a grounding neutral as the canvas?

Glidden colour of the year: Warm Mahagony Think neutral, but intentionally rich. This one specifically works out super well for those still trying to adjust their decor vision board to the conundrum between classic and personal.

Dutch Boy Paints colour of the year: Melodious Ivory It's a creamy beige with warm undertones and the perfect pick if outright browns (read universal khaki) feel too woody for you.

Krylon colour of the year: Matte Coffee Bean Don't be fooled. Far from a brown, Matte Coffee Bean is essentially a warm gray, neutralising the tone of your room so that you may run amock with the supplementary decor.

Miniwax colour of the year: Special Walnut Love a good Southern barn twang? Special walnut will truly feel special on your walls — and full props to the texture, amply capable of enhancing a rooms personality.