Is your holiday decor ready for the ‘demure and cutesy’ vibe?

The ‘demure and cutesy’ aesthetic has taken over, especially after officially being crowned as the Word of the Year by Dictionary.com. After dominating the fashion scene, it is now redefining personal space and taking forward the idea of ‘restrained balance’ as proposed by the founder of the movement, viral TikToker Jools Lebron. This Christmas, picture a cosy living room adorned with whimsical ribbons and dainty ornaments, set amid neutral and calming tones. To capture this aesthetic, reminiscent of the Quiet Luxury decor, go with the timeless allure of bows

Take a bow

To capture this aesthetic, reminiscent of the Quiet Luxury decor, go with the timeless allure of bows. “Delicate ribbon details on furniture, wreaths and garlands add a playful yet elegant touch to the decor,” shares Pratyusha Reddy and Dhatri Dabbara, co-founders of Studio Dvara. Whether draped over dining chairs, woven into garlands or adorned on the top of your tree, bows can immediately elevate the space.

Soft vibes

Since demure is all about restrain from loud colours, think soft pastels for colour pallettes. “Swap out the traditional red and green for blush pink, lavender and mint green. These hues exude a softness that perfectly complements the season,” shares interior designer Shuchita Sancheti Garg. Monica and Hardesh Chawla, directors of Essentia Environments, recommend subtle textures, plush throws and natural materials to enhance the dreamy, relaxed feel, making your home the perfect haven for holiday gatherings and quiet moments.

Ruffle it out

Embrace the charm of ruffles and textures. Ruffled tablecloths, scalloped napkins and textured throws create layers of interest while maintaining a lighthearted, inviting atmosphere. Use these elements to dress your living and dining spaces with cosy charm.