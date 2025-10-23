Revamp your home aesthetic this new moon season, as per your zodiac

The new moon in Libra, earlier this week, set the ball rolling on a lot of shifts for the cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn — even if most of the movement may appear to be lost in the mail as of now. Home refresh cues for you this new moon season, as per your zodiac

Libra being the planet of aesthetics, harmony, symmetry and artful balance, then of course calls for a nifty little makeover for the space that nurtures you.

And what better time to get started than in the after math of a renewing new moon! Follow the cosmic cues below — and as always, check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries Theme: Balanced partnerships

Lucky cues: Aries always enter the chat with their trademark fiery energy — a trait which can be very exciting in the first flush of collaboration, professional, romantic or platonic, but tend to burn too bright and too fast. The new moon in Libra urged the cardinal fire sign to introduce symmetry and reflection — literally — in their homes.

The refresh could be as major as going ahead with a pair of new chairs or as minimal as adding two identical frames to your photo wall, the focus must be on the magic of two’s. Placing a rose quartz close to the home’s entryway will further help amplify the energy of easy, reflective collaboration.

Cancer Theme: Emotional clarity

Lucky cues: Cancers are known to either be dismissively stoic, or emotionally turbulent to the point of volatility. No in-betweens. The new moon in Libra urges the cardinal water sign to focus on clarifying their emotional state of affairs from within. Investing in blue and ivory upholstery can prove to be a game changer for Cancerians, introducing calm energies in the home. The sign must also consider incorporating a water arrangement in their decor — you can never go wrong with a bowl of floating candles and petals!

Libra Theme: Reflection and self

Lucky cues: Mirrors, mirrors, mirrors! Librans, what with the new moon being in their own sign, must take their theme, well, literally. Investing in a statement wall-to-floor length mirror is a great place to start.

Additionally, positioning it in a way that it strongly reflects sunlight during the day is another way to fortify the positive cosmic energies flowing towards the cardinal air sign.

Capricorn Theme: Legacy and public perception

Lucky cues: It’s always all-business for Capricorns. This new moon in Libra is all about catching the spotlight and owning it for the cardinal earth sign. And it all starts with creating an altar of sorts for the same, at home. A statement wall, rooted with metallic frame accents, preferably celebrating their achievements, milestones and happy moments is like leaving the cosmic door wide open for success to find them.

Get creative!