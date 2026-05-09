This Mother’s Day, gift your mother some mom-ents to remember instead of things; here's a cheat sheet

Mother’s Day often falls into a predictable rhythm of flower deliveries and brunch reservations. But for the woman who spent years deciphering your moods before you even spoke, materialistic gifts often pale in comparison to being truly seen. As mothers enter new chapters of life, the support they crave isn't just physical; it's emotional and communal. This year, trade the mall for the meaningful. Here are a few unconventional ways to celebrate the woman who knows you best by showing her just how well you know her, too.

Pamper mom with a day of her wishes and custom gifts for a special touch

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Wear her love

Skip the generic “Best Mum” merchandise this Mother’s Day 2026 and create something far more personal and memorable. Customise a T-shirt, tote bag, apron, makeup pouch, or cushion cover with a phrase your mom is famous for saying, turning an everyday item into a gift filled with personality and family humour. If you want to go all-out with personalised Mother’s Day gift ideas, borrow one of her sarees, preferably one she won’t disown you for touching, and get matching kurta, shirt, top, or dress sets stitched for both of you. It’s stylish, sentimental, and perfect for showing off peak mummy-bachcha energy while creating memories that feel far more meaningful than another last-minute bouquet or coffee mug.

How to do it

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{{^usCountry}} Pick a phrase, nickname or family reference that means something to both of you and add it to a T-shirt using embroidery, iron-on patches or fabric paint. You could also take a saree from your mother’s wardrobe along with a reference kurta or top to a tailor and have matching outfits recreated from the fabric. Finish the gift with a handwritten note explaining the story or memory behind the design for an added personal touch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pick a phrase, nickname or family reference that means something to both of you and add it to a T-shirt using embroidery, iron-on patches or fabric paint. You could also take a saree from your mother’s wardrobe along with a reference kurta or top to a tailor and have matching outfits recreated from the fabric. Finish the gift with a handwritten note explaining the story or memory behind the design for an added personal touch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A personalised comic strip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A personalised comic strip {{/usCountry}}

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Every mother-child duo has a secret language. It could be the time she saved you from Dad’s lecture or helped with a school project at 2am. It could also be eye rolls across the room, whispered gossip, and stories only the two of you find hilarious. Turn any such moment into a keepsake by creating a comic strip around it.

How to do it

Turn a cherished family memory into a personalised comic-book keepsake by choosing a story with a clear beginning, middle and emotional punchline. Feed the memory into an AI image-generation tool using a detailed prompt that asks for a cinematic, graphic-novel-style storyboard with realistic Indian family aesthetics, warm lighting and emotional dialogue. Add character descriptions, home details and the story itself, then generate a single-page six-panel comic that feels frame-worthy and deeply personal for Mother’s Day gifting.

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AI generated Comic book for Mother's Day

Queen Bee’s Day

This year, give her absolute power and treat her like the queen she is. For one full day, mum’s wishes are the law. If she wants a shopping spree, hold her bags and follow her from store to store. If she wants a movie marathon with snacks served in silence, salute and obey. The real gift is giving her a day of pampering.

How to do it

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Create a playful Mum’s Mandates card that officially puts her in charge for the day. The idea is simple: no asking her what’s for dinner, where things are kept or what the plan is. Instead, let her make every decision — from the food and film to the music, entertainment and even the house rules — so the day revolves entirely around her wishes.

Queen Bee’s Day

Track down her girl gang

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Life often gets in the way of lifelong friendships; the minute kids arrive, friendships often take a backseat. This weekend, play reunion planner and track down the childhood friends, school besties or college gang she still talks about fondly. Turn your living room or society garden into a kitty party lounge, or book a table at a spot they once loved. The gift is giving her back a piece of her younger self.

How to do it

Plan a surprise reunion by reaching out to relatives, neighbours or old classmates to reconnect your mother with long-lost friends. Add nostalgic touches by recreating their favourite snacks, songs or old hangout spots, and decorate the space with framed school, college or pre-wedding photographs, including memories from trips and outstation adventures. Keep tissues and cameras nearby — the emotional reactions will likely become the highlight of the celebration.

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inviting her friends and siblings (AI generated image for representational purpose only)

A celeb-style screening

For the mother who enjoys a grand gesture, go full Bollywood. Create a mini mockumentary with siblings, cousins, neighbours, friends and old colleagues sharing their favourite “mom-ents”. Then host a screening at home with snacks, applause and a little red-carpet drama. Go a step further and turn it into a celeb chat show, with Rapid Fire questions, secret quirks, childhood stories and more questions.

How to do it

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Create a mini red-carpet celebration for your mother by asking friends and family to send 20-second video messages that can be edited into a heartfelt short film alongside old photographs. As she arrives, have kids or cousins play paparazzi for a fun, celebrity-style entrance, followed by a rapid-fire game filled with questions about her habits, memories and family moments. Add small prizes for the funniest or most unexpected answers to keep the mood light and entertaining.

A celeb-style screening (Ai generated image)

A visit to her childhood

Today, look at her outside the mould of mumma. Take her to her childhood home, old school, college, favourite market or the lane she still remembers by heart. Let her talk about her alma mater, old crushes, strict teachers, bunked classes and the vibrant young girl she used to be. The day becomes less about nostalgia and more about acknowledging that she had a whole life before motherhood.

How to do it

Plan a nostalgic walk down memory lane by collecting old addresses, photographs or familiar landmarks connected to your mother’s past. Visit the places at a relaxed pace and let her take the lead on storytelling, sharing memories and anecdotes along the way. After the trip, turn the experience into a keepsake by creating a small photo album or video diary documenting the day and the stories attached to each location.

A visit to her childhood

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anurag Mehra ...Read More Hello, I'm Anurag, a storyteller weaving narratives as a graphic artist and photographer in the world of lifestyle and entertainment. Through my lens, I freeze moments in time, and with pixels as my canvas, I craft visuals that resonate. Join me on this dual creative journey, where photography and graphic art converge to tell compelling stories of our ever-changing world. Read Less

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