Rimpy Pilaannia: Designing luxury in simplicity

Architect and interior designer Rimpy Pilaannia has always had an eye for beauty. Drawn equally to art and fashion, she says she might have been a professional artist or a fashion designer had she not pursued architecture. That instinct for aesthetics now shapes her design philosophy, which she describes as "simplicity with minimal luxury - elegant and timeless." "Luxury, to me, is about ease and comfort. It's not about expensive materials," says Pilaannia.

For Pilaannia, the hallmark of good design lies in the details. Every space and corner, she insists, must not only look good but also feel natural. "Luxury, to me, is about ease and comfort. It's not about expensive materials. Quality matters, of course, but the true value is in the feeling you get when you live or work in a space," she says.

Her projects range from marketing offices and sample apartments for real estate developers to bespoke residences for individual homeowners, NRIs and HNIs. Yet, what excites her most is creating homes that are entirely move in ready. "The most interesting projects are those where clients can simply walk in with their suitcases without needing to buy a thing," she shares.

Pilaannia's work also reflects her belief in the global relevance of Indian design. She highlights India's enduring strength in craftsmanship and materials: "When we combine our traditions with modern design sensibilities, the result truly stands out on the international stage."

With a perfectionist's eye and a passion for seamless, livable luxury, Rimpy Pilaannia is shaping spaces that are as refined as they are welcoming - embodying comfort, quality and timeless style.