Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Sumit Aroraa’s 'Baap se baat kar' poster

Feb 01, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Posting it on the social media platform, Arora captioned it, “When your dialogue becomes part of your home decor.. #Jawan.”

When Jawan dialogue writer Sumit Arora took to Twitter to share a poster of one of his dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the ‘king khan’ of Bollywood chimed in with a playful reply that has since received close to 750K views on X (formerly Twitter).

The frame showed Shah Rukh Khan's image emblazoned with the popular dialogue from the movie, “Baap se baat kar.” Posting it on the social media platform, Arora captioned it, “When your dialogue becomes part of your home decor.. #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to take note of the poster and wrote, “Maine bhi socha tha teri lines ek deewar par lagaunga. Itne lambe lambe lambe dialogues hain tere….itni lambi deewar hi nahi hai ghar mein!!!” (I also thought I would put your lines on a wall. Your dialogues are so long... but the walls at home are not that long!!!)

