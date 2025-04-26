The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra: Ozempic, Mounjaro or lifestyle change? The debate goes on

Jr NTR, Badshah, Karan Johar, Ram Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, what's common between them, apart from of course, being celebrities? All of them have recently been spotted looking leaner and, fingers every single time, point towards the new obsession in town - Ozempic and Mounjaro. Photos of Vidya Balan and Karan Johar before and after weight loss

The rising popularity of these medicines for weight loss, originally meant for diabetic patients, has come as a bouncer.

Celebs, meanwhile, deny using any quick fix to lose weight — and it is this denial which Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, explores in the hero segment of her show, MiPhi presents The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra.

Episode 3 dropped on Friday across the YouTube channels of Hindustan Times, Live Hindustan and Livemint and delved deep into everything: how Ozempic and Mounjaro work, celebs who have allegedly used them for losing weight, both from Hollywood and the Indian film industry, and reasons why almost everyone denies using this.

X owner Elon Musk and actor Amy Schumer are among the rare ones who have accepted that they indeed used the two medicines for looking thin. The Right Angle team doesn't just lay facts before the viewer, but also gets actor Ram Kapoor on record to express why he feels someone taking Ozempic isn't wrong. At the end of the episode, you will get a complete lowdown on the latest fad.

