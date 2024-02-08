Valentine's Day 2024: We heart these romantic home décor ideas
Create an inviting and beautiful ambience using a few easy touches with red, white and pink.
This Valentines Day, if you want to skip the restaurant dinner date or a movie and call your partner over to your home, make sure that you also get the ambience right in addition to having his or her favourite dishes on the menu. A few quick touches can effortlessly lend your space a romantic touch. Here's what to do...
- Nothing says it better than hearts and balloons, so the first thing is to place a lot of heart-shaped balloons in red, white and pink, around.
2. Light up some candles to bring about that magical ambience, too.
3. How about having a LOVE décor word cut-out for the wall that says it all?
4. Add to the whole comfy vibe with red cushions and throws or just have a single red cushion with a white heart accent on it.
5. You can also hang up a photo peg garland with pictures of your favourite memories together.
6. Place a pretty heart wreath on the centre table as well as little vases with roses or your favourite blooms.
7. Set a beautiful dining table with pink doilies and place a plate of heart-shaped cookies and cupcakes on that.
8. Scents have their own lure, so create a lovely atmosphere with fragrances you love - either using a room spray or diffuser.