Valentine’s Day 2024: We heart these romantic home décor ideas

This Valentines Day, if you want to skip the restaurant dinner date or a movie and call your partner over to your home, make sure that you also get the ambience right in addition to having his or her favourite dishes on the menu. A few quick touches can effortlessly lend your space a romantic touch. Here’s what to do. Incorporate red cushions and throws or just have a single red cushion with a white heart accent on it(Photo: Shutterstock)

1. Nothing says it better than hearts and balloons, so the first thing is to place a lot of heart-shaped balloons in red, white and pink, around.

2. Light up some candles to bring about that magical ambience, too.

3. How about having a LOVE décor word cut-out for the wall that says it all?

4. Add to the whole comfy vibe with red cushions and throws or just have a single red cushion with a white heart accent on it.

5. You can also hang up a photo peg garland with pictures of your favourite memories together.

6. Place a pretty heart wreath on the centre table as well as little vases with roses or your favourite blooms.

7. Set a beautiful dining table with pink doilies and place a plate of heart-shaped cookies and cupcakes on that.

8. Scents have their own lure, so create a lovely atmosphere with fragrances you love - either using a room spray or diffuser.