What is Jolie Laide and why is it the next big thing in interiors?

The term “Jolie Laide,” a French phrase meaning “pretty ugly,” is becoming the buzzword in interior design for 2025. This design trend doesn’t follow traditional rules but celebrates oddities, creating spaces that feel unique, personal, and full of character. (Ghislaine Vinas)

This unique aesthetic celebrates imperfection, quirkiness and contrasts that are oddly beautiful. It’s all about embracing the unconventional and finding charm in what others might consider flaws. Think of it as the opposite of picture-perfect, Pinterest-ready homes.

Jolie Laide style is not about polished perfection or following strict design rules. Instead, it highlights character, individuality and the beauty of imperfections. Think of a slightly uneven ceramic vase, a vintage chair with worn fabric or maybe a handwoven rug with asymmetrical patterns. These pieces tell a story and add personality to a home.

How you can be a part of this trend?

Trying Jolie Laide into your interiors means mixing textures, colours and styles that might not traditionally go together. For example, a room might pair an antique table with modern metal chairs or hang abstract art next to a rugged stone wall.

The charm lies in the unexpected combinations and the courage to showcase imperfection.

One popular Jolie Laide item is the “ugly lamp trend” and everyone's kind of into it. These are lamps with unusual shapes, bold colours or quirky designs that stand out rather than blend in. Similarly, hand-crafted pottery with visible imperfections or furniture made from reclaimed wood full of knots and cracks are celebrated for their natural, raw appeal.

The rise of Jolie Laide reflects that people are moving away from cookie-cutter interiors and choosing pieces that resonate with their personal stories.