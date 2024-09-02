Would you put flowers in your fridge? ‘Fridgescaping’ is the new trend to tap into

Flowers have long been used as a decor piece and a staple item for gifting but did you ever think these precious flowers could be used to decorate your refrigerators at home? A new social media trend has recently caught everyone's eye where people are placing flowers and photo frames inside their refrigerators for decoration purposes. This trend has been given the term, ‘Fridgescaping’ which means decorating the inside of a fridge, taking an interesting and creative route. People are finding it either impractical or innovative and adorable, there seems to be no in-between. Fridgescaping is the new trend that lets you decorate the insides of your refrigerator with flowers, string lights and photo frames.(lynziliving/Instagram)

Although the term ‘Fridgescaping’ is not new and was coined by Kathy Perdue, a retired designer and ex-lifestyle blogger in 2011, the trend itself has gained momentum recently. Back then, the term meant to clean up the fridge and make it look neat with decorative storage containers for a visually pleasing experience and avoiding clutter.

Others think it is completely senseless as the inside of a fridge is not even visible to the outside world however this trend caters to people who want to make everything visually pleasing in their living spaces including their refrigerators. Fridgescaping starts with arranging fruits, vegetables and other items in the fridge in a way that seems picturesque and eye-catching the moment you peep inside. Using storage items that are appealing to the eyes, coloured glass jars to store the vegetables or beautiful vintage dishes; the intent is to make the fridge look attractive to whoever views it. Some people are also embracing the trend by adding decor inspired by their favourite TV shows and string lights.

Quite a few social media users have taken this trend rather seriously while others may find it silly to be putting their leftover food next to flowers and string lights. However, it is an overall conversation starter on social media with interesting viewpoints and sparks up a debate about whether it should become mainstream or die down as a fad.