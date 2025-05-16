Eateries honour Mother Nation with patriotic notes on food bills

Several restaurants across the country have chosen to express their patriotism and support for the nation. In a unique gesture, they are adding heartfelt messages to customer bills, showing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and the recent retaliatory operation, Operation Sindoor. Several restaurants across the country have chosen to express their patriotism and support for the nation

Jawahar Restaurant in Delhi is decked out with the national flag, filling the atmosphere with patriotic pride. Manager Naveed Pathan Khan shares, “Besides the decor, we’ve added a message on every bill: ‘Proud of the Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind’. We’re very proud of the Mother Nation and we wanted to express that sentiment. Since a lot of our guests are foreigners, it’s our way of sharing the spirit of the moment with them.”

In Mumbai, Aditi restaurant has embraced the same spirit. Owner Shrinivas Shetty explains, “The feeling is very patriotic and emotional right now, and we want everyone to know that we stand with our country.”

The restaurant’s bill carries a bold message: ‘Pakistan, if you harm our sindoor, the likes of Col Sofiya Qureshi will give a befitting reply. This is the new India.’

Meanwhile, Bagelstein, a newly opened Paris-based bagel chain in Hyderabad, includes a tribute to the Indian Army on every customer bill as a gesture of respect and gratitude: “Proud of the Indian Armed Forces.”