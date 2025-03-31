Eid, Eidi, yaadein aur seviyan: Aasif Sheikh, Eijaz Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Iqbal Khan celebrate with friends and family

Eijaz Khan I am really looking forward to celebrating Eid today. Last year, my sister (Suraiya Khan) was in India and it was one of my most memorable Eids. Getting my entire family in one place is a task, but we pulled it off. I yearn to be with my own people for this grand festival. Iqbal Khan, Sara Khan, Eijaz Khan celebrate

Iqbal Khan

Eid ki yaadein beshumaar hain. Visiting my grandparents at our native place, revisiting our family’s Eid traditions with my siblings, who are scattered across the globe, and now being with my two beautiful daughters — the celebrations have changed. Being a Kashmiri, I enjoy eating phirni and doodh ki seviyan that I never get anywhere else. But, indulging in the seviyan my mum makes is still my favourite.

Sara Khan

For me, Eid is pure happiness. It’s a day to meet family and friends, spread love, and let go of any grudges you have. I always celebrate Eid with mum, dad and my sister, and a few close friends who are like family to me. I always host a grand Iftar party at home, but this time, I wasn't be able to as I was shooting. Nevertheless, I will make for it. From once getting Eidi to now giving it, this has been a fulfilling journey for me.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer

Eid has always been a festival of cherished moments. As kids, we were 11 cousins and we would gather at my grandmum’s place. Ek, ek karke, poore parivar ko loot lete the hum — it was all about Eidi for us! It is also special because my father cooks all the amazing festive delicacies for us. One ritual that’s constant for me is to wake up for early-morning prayer — it fills me with peace.

Aasif Sheikh with family

Aasif Sheikh

I’m celebrating Eid with my family, aur kya chahiye kisi ko? When you go through life-changing incidents (he’s recovering from sciatic pain), you realise how important family is. I am thankful to the Almighty for giving me a new lease of life and a chance to bounce back.

Sana Sultan

Sana Sultan

This year, Eid is beautiful and different. I recently got married and this is my first Eid after nikaah. So, the excitement is double and the celebration is going to be on a different level. My Eid ka jodaa (attire) has been specially designed for the festival and I will be applying mehendi. I will also be preparing my first seviyan.