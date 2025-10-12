Exclusive | Michael Owen lights diyas for Diwali; says India’s football craze made his Mumbai visit ‘a great trip’

Michael’s India visit, packed with fan interactions and football clinics, offered him a first-hand look at the country’s growing passion for the sport. “The Premier League obviously has a huge reach around the world. I knew there were a lot of fans here in India and it certainly hasn’t disappointed. It’s been a great trip with lots of football fans that we’ve met and, spoken to, and, shared experiences with,” he said.

“It was a lovely experience for me to light the diyas,” he said, visibly delighted by the festival’s warmth. “I like travelling to different countries and finding out more and learning about culture and things like that. When you’re playing, you don’t tend to explore much — you go straight from the hotel to the stadium and back. But now that I’ve retired, I can spend a bit more time in places. It’s really interesting to see the culture, taste the food — it’s been a great trip,” he added.

Former England footballer Michael Owen experienced a different kind of magic under the Mumbai sky this week — one lit by diyas instead of stadium floodlights. As part of his visit to India to promote the English Premier League, the 44-year-old joined in an exclusive and a special Diwali shoot, lighting diyas and posing with them.

From posing with young kids on the field to meeting Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, Michael seemed at ease switching between the two sports worlds. “It’s just been good talking about football with passionate people,” he said.

“Lots of Manchester United fans remember my goal against (Manchester) City, and England fans talk about the Argentina goal from the ’98 World Cup. Thankfully, I’ve played for clubs where people have fond memories, so there’s always something for everyone to talk about,” he recalled.

Having seen the game evolve globally, Michael, who played for Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United in the Premier League, believes fans today are more informed than ever. “I think the fans nowadays are educated in themselves in such a way — there’s lots of information available everywhere. These young children now play on computer games, read, watch and learn a lot about players and managers that way,” he said.

For him, the Premier League’s enduring popularity lies in its inclusivity and pace. “It’s a very inclusive league — virtually every nation has been represented. We like our football to be fast and free-flowing. It’s physical, competitive, and that’s what makes it special. When you have the best league in the world, the best players want to play in it.”